Original-Research: Power Metallic Mines Inc. (von GBC AG): BUY

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Original-Research: Power Metallic Mines Inc. - from GBC AG

17.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of GBC AG to Power Metallic Mines Inc.

     Company Name:                Power Metallic Mines Inc.
     ISIN:                        CA73929R1055

     Reason for the research:     Research Report (Inital Coverage)
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                2.85 CAD
     Target price on sight of:    31.12.2026
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

De Risking Quebec's High Grade Nisk Lion Tiger Copper PGE System Toward
Canada's Next Carbon Neutral Polymetallic Mine

Power Metallic Mines Inc. is advancing the Nisk-Lion-Tiger polymetallic
system in Québec's James Bay region, a project that has rapidly evolved from
a traditional nickel exploration story into a high-grade copper-nickel-PGE
discovery with clear district-scale potential. The Lion Zone discovery has
significantly reshaped the investment case by demonstrating the presence of
a metal-rich polymetallic system containing copper, nickel, platinum group
metals, gold and silver. Deposits of this type are rare globally and often
support long-life, high-margin mining operations when sufficient scale is
demonstrated. Importantly, the project benefits from strong infrastructure
including road access, nearby hydroelectric power and proximity to the Cree
community of Nemaska. These factors materially improve the potential
development profile relative to many early-stage exploration projects
located in more remote jurisdictions.

The Lion Zone has emerged as the central driver of the company's investment
thesis. Drilling to date has returned multiple thick intervals with very
strong copper equivalent grades, highlighting the unusually high metal
endowment of the system. In addition to strong drilling results, early
metallurgical testing has produced encouraging outcomes, demonstrating high
recoveries across copper and precious metals and confirming the ability to
generate a clean copper concentrate enriched with platinum group metal
credits. These results provide an important early indication that the
mineralization is amenable to conventional processing methods. At the same
time, the Lion system remains open along strike and at depth, suggesting
that the current drilling footprint likely represents only an initial view
of the broader mineralized system.

Beyond Lion, the wider Nisk project area offers meaningful exploration
upside and supports the view that the company may be exploring a larger
polymetallic district. The Nisk deposit already hosts a defined nickel
resource that provides a technical foundation for the project and
contributes longer-term development optionality. In addition, the discovery
of the Tiger Zone and several additional geophysical targets indicates that
mineralization occurs across a broader structural corridor. The company has
also expanded its land position significantly, consolidating a large claim
package along the favourable geological trend. In our view, this
district-scale footprint meaningfully increases the probability of
identifying additional Lion-style zones as exploration continues.

Exploration momentum remains strong and is supported by a large and fully
funded drill program designed to rapidly advance the project. Multiple drill
rigs are currently operating at the Nisk property, enabling the company to
maintain a steady pace of drilling and consistent news flow. The current
program focuses on expanding the Lion Zone while simultaneously testing
additional targets such as Tiger and other conductive anomalies. This
balanced exploration strategy positions the company to both grow the known
mineralized footprint and potentially deliver further discoveries across the
broader system.

In our valuation framework we apply a sum-of-the-parts approach reflecting
the company's key assets. The Lion and Tiger system represents the largest
contributor to value, where we estimate approximately C$535 million based on
exploration scale assumptions and comparable enterprise value per tonne
metrics observed for high-grade polymetallic discoveries. The existing Nisk
nickel resource contributes an additional estimated value of roughly C$160
million, while smaller contributions come from other exploration assets and
net cash.

Based on this framework we derive a fair value estimate of C$2.85 per share.
In our view, the company remains at an early stage of defining what could
become a significant polymetallic discovery, and the current valuation does
not yet fully reflect the potential scale of the system. With strong
drilling momentum, encouraging metallurgy and a large pipeline of
exploration targets, Power Metallic offers in our opinion meaningful
exposure to continued exploration success. We therefore initiate coverage
with a Buy rating.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=18015a90bcccff4cd34bda5bf1233278

Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR
Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher
Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher
Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Completion: 16.03.2026 (16:30)
First distribution: 17.03.2026 (9:00)

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2292128 17.03.2026 CET/CEST

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