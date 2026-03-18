Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gmb...

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Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
GmbH

18.03.2026 / 17:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG

     Company Name:                Deutsche Rohstoff AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0XYG76

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        18.03.2026
     Target price:                EUR139
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche
Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY
rating and increased the price target from EUR 86.00 to EUR 139.00.

Abstract:
Preliminary 2025 revenue of EUR195.1m (FBe: EUR186.4m; 2024: EUR235.4m) was 4.7%
above our forecast and 8.4% above the mid-point of guidance, while EBITDA of
EUR132m (FBe: EUR126.2m; 2024: EUR167.6m) was 4.6% above our forecast and 5.6%
above the mid-point of guidance. The after tax value of DRAG's holdings in
Almonty's shares (8.1% stake), convertibles and debt has risen 49% from
EUR278m at the time of our most recent study of 5 February to EUR415m now. The
increase stems largely from a 36% rise in Almonty's share price from
USD13.36 to USD18.16, which has in turn been driven by a 60% increase in the
tungsten APT price from USD1,355/mtu to USD2,165/mtu. DRAG's holdings in
Almonty currently account for 69% of its EV (5 February: 67%). Furthermore,
the average levels of the 2026 and 2026-2030 (five years) oil futures strips
have risen by 34% and 14% respectively since our most recent study. Better
oil pricing prompted DRAG to announce the expansion of its 2026 drilling
programme by 60% from 7.4 to 11.9 net wells on 13 March. Management also
stated that further expansion - by an additional 7.5 net wells - is under
consideration. We now see fair value for the DRAG share at EUR139 (previously:
EUR86). We maintain our Buy recommendation.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG
(ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 86,00 auf EUR 139,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Der vorläufige Umsatz für 2025 in Höhe von EUR195,1 Mio. (FBe: EUR186,4 Mio.;
2024: EUR235,4 Mio.) lag 4,7% über unserer Prognose und 8,4% über dem
Mittelwert der Prognosespanne, während das EBITDA von EUR132 Mio. (FBe: EUR126,2
Mio.; 2024: EUR167,6 Mio.) lag 4,6% über unserer Prognose und 5,6% über dem
Mittelwert der Guidance. Der Wert nach Steuern der Beteiligungen von DRAG an
Almonty-Aktien (8,1%-Anteil), Wandelanleihen und Schuldtiteln ist um 49% von
EUR278 Mio. zum Zeitpunkt unserer letzten Studie vom 5. Februar auf nun EUR415
Mio. gestiegen. Der Anstieg ist größtenteils auf einen Kursanstieg der
Almonty-Aktie um 36% von USD13,36 auf USD18,16 zurückzuführen, der wiederum
durch einen Anstieg des Wolfram-APT-Preises um 60% von USD1.355/mtu auf
USD2.165/mtu getrieben wurde. Die Beteiligungen von DRAG an Almonty machen
derzeit 69% ihres Unternehmenswerts aus (5. Februar: 67%). Darüber hinaus
sind die Durchschnittswerte der Öl-Futures-Strips für 2026 und 2026-2030
(fünf Jahre) seit unserer letzten Studie um 34% bzw. 14% gestiegen. Die
besseren Ölpreise veranlassten DRAG am 13. März dazu, eine Ausweitung ihres
Bohrprogramms für 2026 um 60% von 7,4 auf 11,9 Nettobohrlöcher anzukündigen.
Das Management erklärte zudem, dass eine weitere Ausweitung - um zusätzliche
7,5 Nettobohrlöcher - in Erwägung gezogen werde. Wir sehen den fairen Wert
der DRAG-Aktie nun bei EUR139 (zuvor: EUR86). Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung
bei.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.





You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=b2bb9914d4079ac2632a2726369e2808

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

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2293910 18.03.2026 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Deutsche Rohstoff AG

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