Original-Research: Semperit AG Holding (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Semperit AG Holding - from NuWays AG 19.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Semperit AG Holding Company Name: Semperit AG Holding ISIN: AT0000785555 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 21 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr FY25 out: Op. tide is turning, B&C offer too low; PT UP The tide is turning at Semperit: two strong quarters confirm the recovery, which is seen to carry on throughout FY26, as reflected by the EBITDA guidance of EUR 95m; B&C's EUR 15 bid undervalues it. Q4 revenue came in at EUR 179m (+5.3% yoy) in line with expectations (eNuW: EUR 179.6m), driven by sequential demand improvements following a weak Q1 and geopolitical uncertainty in Q2 resulting in project and demand delays. Q4 EBITDA rose 30.7% yoy to EUR 27.4m (eNuW: EUR 21.7m), with a favorable development in EBITDA margin yoy from 12.4% to 15.3%. This highlights the positive impact of previously implemented cost measures in combination with higher capacity utilization. Segment performance underscores the breadth of recovery. SIA delivered Q4 EBITDA of EUR 15.1m (margin: 21.7%, +6.2pp yoy), driven by higher volume intake per existing customer - a quality signal, not just a volume story. SEA added EUR 16.2m in Q4 EBITDA (margin: 14.8%, +2.6pp yoy), with stronger activity across belting, LSR and forms. Both segments beat our estimates at the EBITDA level, with aggregate Q4 EBITDA of EUR 27.4m versus our EUR 21.7m estimate, a c. 26% beat. With this, FY 25 revenue stood at EUR 662.4m and op. EBITDA came in at EUR 79.5, slightly beating the guidance of EUR 78m op. EBITDA. Of the ongoing cost cutting program (total EUR 10m annual savings), EUR 6m were already realized in FY25. ERP-related costs came in at EUR 4.1m, below our expectation of EUR 5m (eNuW). Lower CAPEX and w/c partially offset the reduced net income, allowing for EUR 37m FCF, down 19% yoy. FY 26 guidance of EUR 95m op. EBITDA looks achievable, confirms turnaround. The building blocks seem credible: full EUR 10m annualized cost savings flowing through, 7.2% top-line growth (eNuW) supported by improving demand and pricing, and a favorable order book trajectory in both segments. On raw materials, European butadiene is up 5.6% in March and synthetic rubber approximately 22%, driven by Middle East supply disruptions. Yet, near-term impact is buffered by existing inventories. Semperit has historically passed on raw material cost inflation to customers; if elevated prices persist, this mechanism should limit margin damage. Our estimates assume raw material cost growth does not exceed ~10% annualized. B&C undemanding. B&C Holding Österreich GmbH, already the majority shareholder with 57.3%, has announced a public takeover offer at EUR 15 per share a 25% premium to the pre-announcement price. We acknowledge the premium, but reject the notion that it reflects fair value. In our view, the company is ahead of a multi-year operational improvement cycle with neither the full cost savings benefit nor the revenue recovery yet reflected in trailing earnings. At EUR 15, the offer implies roughly 5.4x EV/EBITDA on our FY26e (BV/share stands at ~ EUR 20). We raise our PT to EUR 21 (prev. EUR 18.5), based on DCF and reiterate BUY. The DCF upgrade reflects higher near-term EBITDA estimates, the full flow-through of cost savings and continued balance sheet improvement. The operational inflection is underway with the FY26 setup being the strongest in three years. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=1219a5ad8355e94d56c2dea6205cb6cf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=5a253699-2365-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2294130 19.03.2026 CET/CEST °