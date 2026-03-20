EQS-News: Infosys und die Formel E lancieren KI-gestütztes Rennzentrum und bringen das Fanerlebnis auf die Pole Position

EQS-News: Infosys / Schlagwort(e): Produkteinführung/Vereinbarung

Infosys und die Formel E lancieren KI-gestütztes Rennzentrum und bringen das Fanerlebnis auf die Pole Position



20.03.2026 / 12:25 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Neue digitale Plattform nutzt Infosys Topaz, um Echtzeit-Einblicke zu liefern, die die Innovation am Renntag und darüber hinaus neu definieren

BENGALURU, Indien, 20. März 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von digitalen Dienstleistungen und Beratung der nächsten Generation, und Formula E, die weltweit erste rein elektrische FIA-Weltmeisterschaft, führen gemeinsam ein neues KI-gestütztes Race Centre ein. Das auf Infosys Topaz aufbauende Race Centre rückt die Fans in den Mittelpunkt des Geschehens. Es nutzt intelligente Daten, um ein immersives Rennerlebnis zu schaffen, das auf Innovationen in den Bereichen KI und digitale Technologie basiert.

Infosys_Logo

In seinem zweiten Jahr als offizieller Formel E Partner für digitale Innovation entwickelt sich Infosys von datengestützten Einblicken hin zu einer tiefgreifenden Einbindung der Fans. Das Race Centre fungiert als einheitliche Plattform. Hier werden KI-Kommentare, interaktive Gamification-Funktionen, statische Erklärvideos, Wetterberichte, Updates der Rennleitung, PITBOOST- und ATTACK-MODE-Verfolgung sowie synchronisierte Storytelling-Inhalte angezeigt. Durch die Kombination von Rennübertragungen mit KI-gesteuerten Inhalten verbessert die Plattform das Verständnis der Fans für das Renngeschehen. Aber auch in der Saisonpause hält sie Rennsportbegeisterte auf dem Laufenden.

Zu den wichtigsten Funktionen des Race Centre gehören:

Generative KI-Kommentar-Engine: Diese auf der angewandten KI-Grundlage von Infosys Topaz aufbauende Funktion liefert kontextbezogene Rennkommentare in Echtzeit.

Podiumsvorhersagen & Fan-Abstimmung zum „PIF-Fahrer des Rennens": Interaktive Funktionen, mit denen Fans während des Trainings und der Qualifikationsläufe die Podiumsplatzierungen vorhersagen können. Fans können zudem für den „PIF-Fahrer des Rennens" abstimmen – dies fördert die Beteiligung und die Spannung rund um mögliche Rennergebnisse.

PITBOOST-Tracking: Eine interaktive Funktion, mit der Fans den obligatorischen Schnelllade-Boxenstopp in ausgewählten Rennen verfolgen können. Anhand übersichtlicher Grafiken sehen sie auch, wie sich dieser auf die Fahrerpositionen und den Rennverlauf auswirkt.

Event-Tracker für ausgewählte Fahrer: Die Funktion ermöglicht es Nutzern, den Rennverlauf für jeden einzelnen Fahrer besser nachzuvollziehen, Sie zeigt die Zeitleiste der wichtigsten Momente (Überholmanöver & Einsatz des ATTACK MODE) zu jedem Zeitpunkt des Rennens an.

Agentische KI für die Datenorchestrierung: Topaz-Agenten verarbeiten und integrieren nahtlos über 1,5 Millionen Datenpunkte pro Rennen, einschließlich Updates der Rennleitung, die in das Race Centre-Dashboard eingespeist werden, um Rennpositionen und Fahrzeugbewegungen in einer 2D-Rennstreckenvisualisierung darzustellen.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer der Formel E, erklärt: „Die Vision der Formel E ist es, die Zukunft des nachhaltigen Motorsports anzuführen – Technologie ist der Katalysator, der unseren Sport weiter vorantreibt. Gemeinsam mit Infosys verbessern wir das Erlebnis der Fans bei jeder Runde durch klarere Einblicke und interaktivere Momente. Die haben außerdem einen besseren Zugang zu den Geschichten, die auf und abseits der Rennstrecke stattfinden. Dank des von Infosys betriebenen Race Centre fühlen sich die Fans dem Rennen näher. Mit Blick auf die Zukunft schafft diese Plattform die Voraussetzungen für eine intelligentere, vernetztere Zukunft, in der Innovation und Elektro-Rennsport gemeinsam voranschreiten."

Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer bei Infosys, erläutert: „Die Formel E ist eine leistungsstarke Plattform, um zu demonstrieren, wie KI den Sport modernisiert. Mit Infosys Topaz als Kernstück des neuen Race Centre definieren wir das Rennerlebnis neu – mit verantwortungsvollen KI-Einblicken in Echtzeit, die nahtlose Leistung und Interaktion bieten. In dieser Saison können sich Fans auf intelligente Kommentare, tiefgehende Erläuterungen und reichhaltigere Interaktionen freuen, die über das Sendefenster hinausgehen. Gemeinsam mit der Formel E entwickeln wir eine zukunftsweisende Blaupause dafür, wie KI Leistung, Storytelling und Erlebnisse für Millionen von Fans neugestalten kann."

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

As the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport-certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world's most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world's leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities is united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and the planet. www.FIAFormulaE.com

About ABB

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and more than 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 330,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 63 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

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20.03.2026 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.

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