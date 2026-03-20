Original-Research: Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG (von East Value Resea...

^ Original-Research: Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG - from East Value Research GmbH 20.03.2026 / 11:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of East Value Research GmbH to Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG Company Name: Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG ISIN: AT0000827209 Reason for the research: Q4/25 Preview from: 20.03.2026 Target price: EUR 1 Target price on sight of: 12-months Last rating change: Analyst: Adrian Kowollik Based on our discussions with Warimpex (WXF) management, we see no negative surprises in Q4/25 and consider our 2025E estimates to be conservative. The MOG31 residential project in Cracow is progressing as planned, with pre-sales having started in early January 2026. Apparently, >25% of all 145 apartments have already been reserved (according to mogilska31.pl, only 87 apartments are still available), which based on discussions with industry representatives we view as a good result. Average prices have also exceeded WXF management's expectations. While the MOG31 project will be visible in WXF's results only after completion (thus, on its P&L 2028E), pre-sales should bolster operating cash flow and secure debt repayment (30/09/2025: interest-bearing debt equalled EUR 148m). However, if the current war in Iran lasts longer than a few months, we see a risk that a resulting stagflation could negatively affect Warimpex' business through higher interest rates and weaker demand for office space and hotel rooms. Given a lower peer-group-based FV and higher PLN-EUR rate, our 12-months SOTP-based PT (50% NPV of MOG31 + NNNAV, 50% peer group) goes down from EUR 1.02 to EUR 1 (current share price: EUR 0.49). Our Q4/25 and full-year 2025 estimates remain unchanged For Q4/25E, we expect revenues of EUR 4.35m (-24.7% y-o-y following especially a weak Hotels segment), an EBITDA of EUR 110k (EUR 230k) and a net income of EUR -1.52m (EUR -42.1m, Q4/24 was impacted by the one-off from the Russian transaction). In 2025E, WXF's revenues likely equalled EUR 19.1m (-11.1% y-o-y), thereof EUR 13.5m (+2.4% y-o-y) from Investment Properties, EUR 1.3m (-42%) from Development/services and EUR 4.3m (-29.2%) from Hotels, which we believe in 2024 mainly reflected revenues from lodging of Ukrainian refugees. EBITDA likely amounted to EUR 1.15m (Investment Properties: EUR 5.8m, Hotels: EUR -300k, Development/services: EUR -4.4m, 2024: EUR 1.12m) and net income EUR -5.89m (EUR -84.8m). Financing condition across WXF's markets are currently improving, however a prolonged Iran war could negatively impact the company's business In Poland, which accounts for >60% of WXF's revenues and Gross Asset Value, the central bank is expected to lower rates by mid-2026E from 3.75% currently to 3.5%. While in Hungary they are expected to decline from 6.25% to 5.5-5.75%, in the Eurozone forecasts assume a stable rate of 2% this year. Nevertheless, we believe that an Iran war and elevated energy prices that last longer than 2-3 months could curb GDP growth, fuel inflation, and thus worsen business conditions for real estate companies. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=25cb5e5aa128eeedfbbd4538e2bc9863 For additional information visit our website: https://eastvalueresearch.com/ Contact for questions: Adrian Kowollik Email: ak@eastvalueresearch.com Tel.: +49 30 20609082 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=da9abd42-2445-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2295248 20.03.2026 CET/CEST °