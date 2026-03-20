Original-Research: Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG (von East Value Resea...

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Original-Research: Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG - from East Value
Research GmbH

20.03.2026 / 11:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of East Value Research GmbH to Warimpex Finanz- und
Beteiligungs AG

     Company Name:                Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG
     ISIN:                        AT0000827209

     Reason for the research:     Q4/25 Preview
     from:                        20.03.2026
     Target price:                EUR 1
     Target price on sight of:    12-months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Adrian Kowollik

Based on our discussions with Warimpex (WXF) management, we see no negative
surprises in Q4/25 and consider our 2025E estimates to be conservative. The
MOG31 residential project in Cracow is progressing as planned, with
pre-sales having started in early January 2026. Apparently, >25% of all 145
apartments have already been reserved (according to mogilska31.pl, only 87
apartments are still available), which based on discussions with industry
representatives we view as a good result. Average prices have also exceeded
WXF management's expectations. While the MOG31 project will be visible in
WXF's results only after completion (thus, on its P&L 2028E), pre-sales
should bolster operating cash flow and secure debt repayment (30/09/2025:
interest-bearing debt equalled EUR 148m). However, if the current war in
Iran lasts longer than a few months, we see a risk that a resulting
stagflation could negatively affect Warimpex' business through higher
interest rates and weaker demand for office space and hotel rooms. Given a
lower peer-group-based FV and higher PLN-EUR rate, our 12-months SOTP-based
PT (50% NPV of MOG31 + NNNAV, 50% peer group) goes down from EUR 1.02 to EUR
1 (current share price: EUR 0.49).

Our Q4/25 and full-year 2025 estimates remain unchanged For Q4/25E, we
expect revenues of EUR 4.35m (-24.7% y-o-y following especially a weak
Hotels segment), an EBITDA of EUR 110k (EUR 230k) and a net income of EUR
-1.52m (EUR -42.1m, Q4/24 was impacted by the one-off from the Russian
transaction). In 2025E, WXF's revenues likely equalled EUR 19.1m (-11.1%
y-o-y), thereof EUR 13.5m (+2.4% y-o-y) from Investment Properties, EUR 1.3m
(-42%) from Development/services and EUR 4.3m (-29.2%) from Hotels, which we
believe in 2024 mainly reflected revenues from lodging of Ukrainian
refugees. EBITDA likely amounted to EUR 1.15m (Investment Properties: EUR
5.8m, Hotels: EUR -300k, Development/services: EUR -4.4m, 2024: EUR 1.12m)
and net income EUR -5.89m (EUR -84.8m).

Financing condition across WXF's markets are currently improving, however a
prolonged Iran war could negatively impact the company's business In Poland,
which accounts for >60% of WXF's revenues and Gross Asset Value, the central
bank is expected to lower rates by mid-2026E from 3.75% currently to 3.5%.
While in Hungary they are expected to decline from 6.25% to 5.5-5.75%, in
the Eurozone forecasts assume a stable rate of 2% this year. Nevertheless,
we believe that an Iran war and elevated energy prices that last longer than
2-3 months could curb GDP growth, fuel inflation, and thus worsen business
conditions for real estate companies.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=25cb5e5aa128eeedfbbd4538e2bc9863
For additional information visit our website: https://eastvalueresearch.com/

Contact for questions:
Adrian Kowollik
Email: ak@eastvalueresearch.com
Tel.: +49 30 20609082

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2295248 20.03.2026 CET/CEST

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