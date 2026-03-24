Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE (von Quirin Privatba...

^ Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 24.03.2026 / 10:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation in traffic systems SE Company Name: init innovation in traffic systems SE ISIN: DE0005759807 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 24.03.2026 Target price: 68.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni init SE: A real hidden champion In the 2025 fiscal year, init achieved an EBIT increase of 32.5% to EUR 32.5m. The company has become the global market leader in telematics solutions for public transportation. A true hidden champion! The current weakness in the stock price-due to a weak stock market environment-should be used as an opportunity to buy more shares. We confirm our Buy recommendation and raise the TP from EUR 60.00 to EUR 68.00 based on higher peer group multiples and a DCF valuation. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=73d6287f502b7d76e1efb99c3ca1376e For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=152b6173-2764-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2296704 24.03.2026 CET/CEST °