JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
February 28, 2026
|
21 531 967
|
31 274 911
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 043 038, taking into account the 1 231 873 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260325926173/en/
JACQUET METALS SA
|Einstellungen
|Aktueller Kurs
|Perf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
|Chart
1 Jahr
|Einstellungen
|–
|–
|–
|–
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Bei Kone und TK Elevator FusionSchindler will Kartellbehörden einschaltengestern, 15:48 Uhr · Reuters
Premium-Beiträge