JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

February 28, 2026

21 531 967

31 274 911

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 043 038, taking into account the 1 231 873 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260325926173/en/

JACQUET METALS SA

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
G
GENERAL
Jacquet Metal Service

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Edelmetall
Goldpreis erholt sich weiterheute, 12:18 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Gold- und Silberbarren.
Kieler U-Boot-Bauer
TKMS will Wartungszentrum für U-Boote in Singapurgestern, 11:53 Uhr · dpa-AFX
TKMS will Wartungszentrum für U-Boote in Singapur
Bei Kone und TK Elevator Fusion
Schindler will Kartellbehörden einschaltengestern, 15:48 Uhr · Reuters
Kone-Logo auf Hauswand
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Edelmetall im Fokus
Wie geht's nun weiter bei Gold?gestern, 16:20 Uhr · onvista
Telekom und Co.
Bei diesen Aktien gibt's (fast) steuerfreie Dividendengestern, 15:00 Uhr · onvista
Märkte in Turbulenzen
Fürs Absichern ist es längst zu spät23. März · onvista
Alle Premium-News