Original-Research: Nynomic AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Nynomic AG - from NuWays AG 25.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Nynomic AG Company Name: Nynomic AG ISIN: DE000A0MSN11 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 21 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr FY25 prelims: Leaving the trough behind Nynomic released its preliminary FY25 figures, meeting the lower ends of the updated guidance but more importantly providing a FY26 guidance signalling an inflection towards profitable growth following two difficult years. FY25 group revenues came in at EUR 92.6m, down 10% yoy, reflecting the persistently weak demand environment across Nynomic's core industrial end-markets throughout much of the year. This was particularly evident for the Clean Tech segment with roughly 12% lower sales. EBIT landed at EUR 2.0m, implying a margin of around 2%, strongly impacted by lower sales volumes but also EUR 1.5m of one-off expenses related to the cost-cutting initiative NyFit2025 (less FTE and merged organisational structures). The Q4 performance is where the real story lies. The fourth quarter delivered revenues of approximately EUR 27.7m, the strongest quarterly outturn of the year, and EBIT of approximately EUR 3.5m, implying a Q4 margin of roughly 12.6%. This was partially due to the regular seasonality but also positive implications from the reduced fixed-cost basis as NyFit2025 is genuinely beginning to flow through to the bottom line. Mind you, annualized cost savings from it should amount to ~EUR 5m. FY26 with a return to profitable growth. Management has issued a FY26 guidance expecting EUR 100-105m sales, implying roughly 8-13% top-line growth (eNuW: 8%) with an EBIT margin of 6-8% (eNuW: 6.7%). Sales growth should be carried by increased Pharma, MedTech and Semiconductor demand, supported by early positive indications from key customers. Management highlighted better Q1 order intake vs last year during the earnings call. Taking into account the annualised cost savings from NyFit2025, its one-off costs and expected increased sales volumes, the margin guidance looks rather conservative, in our view. This is despite partial labour and material cost increases. Importantly, the guidance underpins Nynomic's margin prospects once growth returns. Beyond the near-term recovery, one of Nynomic's most compelling mid-term drivers is LayTec, which produces precision measurement tools used in semiconductor manufacturing. One of its niches is Indium Phosphide (InP), a compound semiconductor that, unlike silicon, can generate and transmit light, making it essential for the high-speed optical connections inside AI datacentres. Within InP process metrology, LayTec holds a near-monopoly. Nynomic should have passed the trough with the group returning to profitable growth in FY26e. At the same time, the company can rely on a healthy balance sheet with EUR 14.5m of cash at the end of FY25p. Assuming Nynomic's ability to deliver at least the lower ends of the FY26 guidance (conservatively), the current valuation still offers upside, despite the recent ~50% jump. BUY with an unchanged EUR 21 PT based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=5b25caadec592ae97df580f643e09ad8 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=eee68ae1-281a-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2297258 25.03.2026 CET/CEST °