Original-Research: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited (von Parmantier & Cie. Gm...

^ Original-Research: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited - from Parmantier & Cie. GmbH 26.03.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Parmantier & Cie. GmbH to CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited Company Name: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited ISIN: AU000000CUV3 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 25.03.2026 Target price: 24.00 AUD Target price on sight of: 12 month Last rating change: None Analyst: Thomas Schiessle, Daniel Großjohann H1/FY 26 in investment mode - second revenue source: NEURACTHEL® - Nasdaq uplisting to Level II in progress - expectation adjustment CUV is becoming a multi-product company. In our opinion, a very good opportunity to invest in CUV stock, especially since we expect positive news flow. In the following years, a quantum leap in revenue and earnings is foreseeable. The ongoing investment phase is associated with significantly higher development-related expenses (H1/FY26: OPEX +22%) and temporarily lower profit levels (H1/FY26 EPS: -26%). We are adjusting our short-term estimate. Good news: Philippe Wolgen will continue as CEO. The existing business with SCENESSE® for the treatment of erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) continues to show revenue growth (H1/FY26: Revenues +4%). The general conditions have recently improved. Potential alternative EPP treatments - such as Bitopertin - will require longer development times following a US FDA Complete Response Letter rejecting its fast track approval. NEURACTHEL® Instant (ACTH) will be the second - with a revenue potential of US$ 150m. - potentially much larger revenue source. The production of commercial quantities of the generic drug is starting, as market approval is planned to begin in EU country markets in CY26. Work on the approval (~FY 28) of SCENESSE® for the treatment of vitiligo - as another and even larger revenue source - is progressing as planned (in H2/26: CUV105 topline results; CUV107 start Ph III). The EMA approval extension for SCENESSE® (EPP) for adolescent patients - as a positive news flow - is still pending. Another positive news flow would be the planned uplisting of the ADRs to Level II on Nasdaq. Additional investor groups at the world's largest biotech exchange will be addressed in the future. At the right time, because in March 2026 participation in the AAD Annual Meeting in Denver is planned, with the presentation of CUV105 cases. The very important presence in the US market is being consistently expanded. It will be used by both EPP and vitiligo patients. 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