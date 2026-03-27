Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...

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Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

27.03.2026 / 10:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding
AG & Co. KGaA

     Company Name:               HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
     ISIN:                       DE0006083405

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       27.03.2026
     Target price:               110.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

HORNBACH has delivered

According to prel. figures, HORNBACH was able to increase sales despite a
challenging market environment - without a boost from consumer sentiment.
Furthermore, market share gains were recorded in every key market for
calendar year 2025. The business model is more than robust; we therefore
confirm our BUY recommendation and the EUR 110.00 TP.

You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=53001206842d5de6f8676a4215a54b9c
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2299244 27.03.2026 CET/CEST

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EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Hornbach Holding
Quirin Privatbank

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