Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...

^ Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 27.03.2026 / 10:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA ISIN: DE0006083405 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 27.03.2026 Target price: 110.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni HORNBACH has delivered According to prel. figures, HORNBACH was able to increase sales despite a challenging market environment - without a boost from consumer sentiment. Furthermore, market share gains were recorded in every key market for calendar year 2025. The business model is more than robust; we therefore confirm our BUY recommendation and the EUR 110.00 TP. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=53001206842d5de6f8676a4215a54b9c For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=9def393d-29bd-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2299244 27.03.2026 CET/CEST °