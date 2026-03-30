Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 23th March to 27th March 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

48 000

61.1218

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

12 000

61.2959

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

43 000

61.1757

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

7 000

61.2332

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

7 000

61.8379

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

43 000

61.7989

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

43 000

62.0870

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

7 000

62.1700

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

43 000

61.7546

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

7 000

61.8558

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

260 000

61.5853

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330142378/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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