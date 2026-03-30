Original-Research: Deutz AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

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Original-Research: Deutz AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

30.03.2026 / 15:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Deutz AG

     Company Name:               Deutz AG
     ISIN:                       DE0006305006

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       30.03.2026
     Target price:               12.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Klaus Soer

Strategic diversification into growth segments drives profits and margins

DEZ presented a great set of results on the remarkable operational
performance in FY25. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, DEZ
was able to perform a strong and high FY25 adj. EBIT result (EUR 112m, +46%,
adj. margin of 5.5% vs. 4.2% FY24). This includes an underlying margin
expansion of the core classic engine segment to 7%. The most recent
acquisitions of Sobek (defense, drone components), Blue star power systems
(gensets, energy infrastructure) and several acquisitions in the highly
profitable service business are paying off. The newly acquired operations
are contributing largely to the growth in sales, profits and especially
margins. The strategic shift towards value enhancing new business fields
like defense and energy infrastructure will reduce the dependence on the
cyclical and economic sensitive classical engine business and provides a
great platform for further growth. DEZ had obviously already a great start
into the new FY 26e. Based on trading statements and the current strong
order backlog we anticipate growth in H1/26 in all business units. The sales
and earnings momentum in FY26 will be supported by the most recent
acquisition Frerk in the energy segment. While all business segments will
show growth momentum, the strongest increase might be seen in the service
and the energy segment. Even the cyclical and economic sensitive classical
engine segment might recover from recent lows supported by higher demand in
important distribution industries like agriculture and construction
machinery. In total we expect DEZ FY26e group sales to grow by 19.4% to EUR
2,440m. Due to the growing proportion of margin enhancing operations FY26e
adj. EBIT should grow by 50.3% to EUR 169m (adj. EBIT margin 6.9%). Given
the strong balance sheet structure with an equity ratio of more than 50% and
a low financial leverage we expect the current management to continue its
opportunistic M&A strategy in FY 26. Focus might be a strengthening of the
defense and/or the energy operations. Also further investments into the
global service network of DEZ are likely. We have adjusted our model on DEZ
to the new growth perspectives and including the most recent acquisitions.
DEZ stock currently trades with a significant discount to both its
international peers and vs. our DCF model which includes the long-term
perspective to a better extent. We stick to our Buy Rec. and increase the TP
to EUR 12,00 (prev. EUR 10.00).



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=236101fb9184fd2c1efc8a7297ed4bee
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2300512 30.03.2026 CET/CEST

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