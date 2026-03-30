Original-Research: Deutz AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

^ Original-Research: Deutz AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 30.03.2026 / 15:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Deutz AG Company Name: Deutz AG ISIN: DE0006305006 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 30.03.2026 Target price: 12.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Klaus Soer Strategic diversification into growth segments drives profits and margins DEZ presented a great set of results on the remarkable operational performance in FY25. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, DEZ was able to perform a strong and high FY25 adj. EBIT result (EUR 112m, +46%, adj. margin of 5.5% vs. 4.2% FY24). This includes an underlying margin expansion of the core classic engine segment to 7%. The most recent acquisitions of Sobek (defense, drone components), Blue star power systems (gensets, energy infrastructure) and several acquisitions in the highly profitable service business are paying off. The newly acquired operations are contributing largely to the growth in sales, profits and especially margins. The strategic shift towards value enhancing new business fields like defense and energy infrastructure will reduce the dependence on the cyclical and economic sensitive classical engine business and provides a great platform for further growth. DEZ had obviously already a great start into the new FY 26e. Based on trading statements and the current strong order backlog we anticipate growth in H1/26 in all business units. The sales and earnings momentum in FY26 will be supported by the most recent acquisition Frerk in the energy segment. While all business segments will show growth momentum, the strongest increase might be seen in the service and the energy segment. Even the cyclical and economic sensitive classical engine segment might recover from recent lows supported by higher demand in important distribution industries like agriculture and construction machinery. In total we expect DEZ FY26e group sales to grow by 19.4% to EUR 2,440m. Due to the growing proportion of margin enhancing operations FY26e adj. EBIT should grow by 50.3% to EUR 169m (adj. EBIT margin 6.9%). Given the strong balance sheet structure with an equity ratio of more than 50% and a low financial leverage we expect the current management to continue its opportunistic M&A strategy in FY 26. Focus might be a strengthening of the defense and/or the energy operations. Also further investments into the global service network of DEZ are likely. We have adjusted our model on DEZ to the new growth perspectives and including the most recent acquisitions. DEZ stock currently trades with a significant discount to both its international peers and vs. our DCF model which includes the long-term perspective to a better extent. We stick to our Buy Rec. and increase the TP to EUR 12,00 (prev. EUR 10.00). You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=236101fb9184fd2c1efc8a7297ed4bee For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=882c7438-2c3e-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2300512 30.03.2026 CET/CEST °