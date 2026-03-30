Original-Research: Mister Spex SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäf...

^ Original-Research: Mister Spex SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 30.03.2026 / 15:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Mister Spex SE Company Name: Mister Spex SE ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Hold from: 30.03.2026 Target price: 2.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Business remains challenging Mister Spex fulfilled its FY 2025 guidance; its outlook for the current business (revenue is expected to be flat to down 10%) indicates further adjustments in its business model and company structure. To reflect this, we changed our assumptions in the DCF model and derive a new TP of EUR 2.00 (EUR 5.00). We change our recommendation from Buy to Hold. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=d4e5e3ce7f63eda504d24f4fbe4f8363 For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=6b664921-2c3c-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2300460 30.03.2026 CET/CEST °