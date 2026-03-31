Original-Research: Bittium Oyj (von NuWays AG): BUY

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Original-Research: Bittium Oyj - from NuWays AG

31.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of NuWays AG to Bittium Oyj

     Company Name:                Bittium Oyj
     ISIN:                        FI0009007264

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 40
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Julius Neittamo

Bittium's tech edge widens while competitors falter

The Bundeswehr's D-LBO debacle continues. A leaked confidential report
paints a damning picture of the Bundeswehr's flagship program to modernise
radio communications. First reported by Der Spiegel and Welt am Sonntag, the
classified report reveals that a second operational test of the system was
aborted in late 2025 due to severe deficiencies; (i) the radios posed a
'danger to life and limb' during regular exercises, (ii) simple voice
communications were found to be unreliable, (iii) soldiers could not
reliably track the position of friendly units, and (iv) the system's radio
range fell short of minimum transmission distance requirements. The verdict:
the systems "cannot be recommended for use by the troops in its current
state of development".

Rohde & Schwarz, one of D-LBO's key partners, is in the eye of the storm. We
had already flagged Rohde & Schwarz's cumbersome integration of tactical
comms as a reason to discount their UK tender prospects. Noteworthy, the
D-LBO contract for tactical communications was never put out to tender (in
the name of fighting bureaucracy); rather, Rohde & Schwarz was awarded the
contract directly. Drawing on the Indra precedent, we would not rule out a
similar technology transfer arrangement between Rohde & Schwarz and Bittium,
one that could meaningfully accelerate the D-LBO integration while allowing
Germany to retain sovereignty over military communications tech.

Meanwhile, Bittium's already mature systems are making leaps forwards. In
two notable press releases this month, the company announced (i) a
collaboration with Sensofusion to ensure interoperability between Bittium's
tactical radios and anti-drone jamming systems, and (ii) the launch of FUSOR,
a next-generation software router enabling flexible and cost-efficient
expansion of defense networks.

The partnership with Sensofusion, a manufacturer of advanced anti-drone
systems, is particularly notable. Anti-drone systems create dense jamming
environments that typically degrade or jam own radio communications. Joint
testing has confirmed that Bittium's radios and backbone networks can
operate alongside Sensofusion's systems without performance degradation.
This is a critical capability, as both anti-drone systems and robust
tactical communications are a must-have on the modern battlefield.

With FUSOR, the battlefield just got more connected. FUSOR (Flexible
Unifying Software Router) enables Bittium's tactical battlefield networks to
connect seamlessly with broader infrastructure (e.g. fixed networks or 5G),
allowing forces to operate across a single, unified network regardless of
the underlying technology. Being software-based, it is easy to deploy and
scale. FUSOR is a further illustration of what we've previously flagged: the
software layer keeps growing, and we see this as a structural tailwind for
operating margins, with long-term EBIT margins seen at 24% (eNuW).

We remain firmly convinced of the Bittium story. At the last earnings call,
it was highlighted that Bittium is currently in discussions with more than
ten militaries regarding tactical communications renewals. With the
potential for further tender wins and thanks to compressed sales cycles due
to the war in Ukraine, we see a reasonable possibility for a top-line beat.
We also see M&A as increasingly plausible given the strong balance sheet.
Logical targets could include tactical headset manufacturers, a natural
adjacency to Bittium's existing portfolio, or drone systems, where resilient
communications are a battlefield necessity (eNuW). We reiterate our BUY
rating on continued momentum, with our DCF-based PT of EUR 40 unchanged.

You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=e7c8e3ace2ff0ee50ea3fa836632208b
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

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2300920 31.03.2026 CET/CEST

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