Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesch...

^ Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 07.04.2026 / 10:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne Company Name: Daldrup & Söhne ISIN: DE0007830572 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 07.04.2026 Target price: 28.80 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Prel. FY 2025 results: EBIT clearly above expectations Daldrup & Söhne published preliminary figures for FY 2025: the group EBIT reached approximately EUR 8.8m with an EBIT margin of ~17,4%. This margin is unprecedented in Daldrup's history! We have adjusted our DCF model, specifically lowering the risk parameters. Our new price target is now EUR 28.80 (previously: EUR 20.00), and our recommendation remains Buy. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=bb6aa6d1d0c0168dd9a57bc78a7eb7a1 For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=7426e3a1-325e-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2304118 07.04.2026 CET/CEST °