Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesch...

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Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

07.04.2026 / 10:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne

     Company Name:               Daldrup & Söhne
     ISIN:                       DE0007830572

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       07.04.2026
     Target price:               28.80
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Prel. FY 2025 results: EBIT clearly above expectations

Daldrup & Söhne published preliminary figures for FY 2025: the group EBIT
reached approximately EUR 8.8m with an EBIT margin of ~17,4%. This margin is
unprecedented in Daldrup's history! We have adjusted our DCF model,
specifically lowering the risk parameters. Our new price target is now EUR
28.80 (previously: EUR 20.00), and our recommendation remains Buy.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=bb6aa6d1d0c0168dd9a57bc78a7eb7a1
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2304118 07.04.2026 CET/CEST

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1 Jahr
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Daldrup & Söhne
Quirin Privatbank

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