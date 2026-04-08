Mauna Kea Technologies: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital

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Article L233-8-II of the Commercial Code

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:ALMKT):

Listing: Euronext Growth Paris
ISIN code: FR0010609263, Ticker: ALMKT
Website: www.maunakeatech.com

Date

Number of shares comprising

the capital in circulation

Total number of voting rights

Gross Total (1)

Net Total (2)

March 31, 2026

193,163,497

194,246,534

194,246,534

(1) The gross number of voting rights (or "theoretical" voting rights) serves as the basis for calculating the thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the AMF, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) The net number of voting rights (or voting rights "exercisable in General Meeting") is calculated without considering the shares with suspended voting rights. It is published for proper public information in accordance with the AMF recommendation of July 17, 2007.

***

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408177497/en/

Mauna Kea Technologies
investors@maunakeatech.com

NewCap - Investor Relations
Thomas Grojean
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
maunakea@newcap.eu

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