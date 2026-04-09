Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gmb...

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Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
GmbH

09.04.2026 / 15:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG

     Company Name:                Deutsche Rohstoff AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0XYG76

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        09.04.2026
     Target price:                EUR124
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche
Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY
rating and decreased the price target from EUR 139.00 to EUR 124.00.

Abstract:
Late on Wednesday 1 April DRAG announced the disposal of 9m shares in
Almonty (38% of its holding diluted for bond conversion). DRAG will book a
gain of almost EUR100m on the sale. Based on a book value of EUR0.75 per share,
we estimate total proceeds of EUR106m. DRAG plans to invest the proceeds in
new wells. Management's new base-case 2026 CAPEX guidance is EUR220m-EUR230m
(previously: EUR90m-EUR100m)-double the 2025 figure of EUR110m. 2026 base-case

EBITDA guidance is now EUR290m-EUR310m (previously: EUR115m-EUR135m). Our valuation

of DRAG uses 15 day VWAP (volume-weighted average price) for the Almonty
shares. At USD15.87, this is now 19% below the price level of USD19.61 used
in our most recent note of 18 March. The average sale price for the Almonty
shares was ca. USD13.50. We calculate the combined value of the sales
proceeds and DRAG's remaining shares and debt in Almonty to be EUR111m below
the value of its holdings in the tungsten miner on 18 March. On our
forecasts, the value created by the EUR130m increase in CAPEX does not match
this figure, and so we reduce our price target to EUR124 (previously: EUR139).
We maintain our Buy recommendation however, as the upside to our new price
target is 33%.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG
(ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 139,00 auf EUR 124,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Am späten Mittwoch, dem 1. April, gab DRAG den Verkauf von 9 Millionen
Aktien von Almonty bekannt (38% der Beteiligung, verwässert um die
Umwandlung von Anleihen). DRAG wird aus dem Verkauf einen Gewinn von fast
EUR100 Mio. verbuchen. Ausgehend von einem Buchwert von EUR0,75 pro Aktie
schätzen wir den Gesamterlös auf EUR106 Mio. DRAG plant, den Erlös in neue
Bohrlöcher zu investieren. Die neue Basisprognose des Managements für die
Investitionsausgaben (CAPEX) im Jahr 2026 liegt bei EUR220 Mio. bis EUR230 Mio.
(zuvor: EUR90 Mio. bis EUR100 Mio.) - doppelt so viel wie der Wert für 2025 von
EUR110 Mio. Die Basisprognose für das EBITDA 2026 liegt nun bei EUR290 Mio. bis
EUR310 Mio. (zuvor: EUR115 Mio. bis EUR135 Mio.). Unsere Bewertung von DRAG
basiert auf dem 15-Tage-VWAP (volumengewichteter Durchschnittspreis) für die
Almonty-Aktien. Mit USD15,87 liegt dieser nun 19% unter dem Kursniveau von
USD19,61, das wir in unserer letzten Studie vom 18. März zugrunde gelegt
hatten. Der durchschnittliche Verkaufspreis für die Almonty-Aktien lag bei
ca. USD13,50. Wir berechnen den kombinierten Wert aus dem Verkaufserlös
sowie den verbleibenden Anteilen und Schulden von DRAG an Almonty auf EUR111
Mio. unter dem Wert ihrer Beteiligungen an dem Wolframproduzenten am 18.
März. Nach unseren Prognosen entspricht der durch die Erhöhung der
Investitionsausgaben um EUR130 Mio. geschaffene Wert nicht dieser Zahl,
weshalb wir unser Kursziel auf EUR124 (zuvor: EUR139) senken. Wir behalten
jedoch unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, da das Aufwärtspotenzial gegenüber unserem
neuen Kursziel bei 33% liegt.First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research
Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst
Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR
139,00 auf EUR 124,00.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=1f550c8391504b1a4618ed8059157271

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

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2306062 09.04.2026 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Deutsche Rohstoff AG

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