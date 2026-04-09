Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gmb...

^ Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 09.04.2026 / 15:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff AG ISIN: DE000A0XYG76 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 09.04.2026 Target price: EUR124 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 139.00 to EUR 124.00. Abstract: Late on Wednesday 1 April DRAG announced the disposal of 9m shares in Almonty (38% of its holding diluted for bond conversion). DRAG will book a gain of almost EUR100m on the sale. Based on a book value of EUR0.75 per share, we estimate total proceeds of EUR106m. DRAG plans to invest the proceeds in new wells. Management's new base-case 2026 CAPEX guidance is EUR220m-EUR230m (previously: EUR90m-EUR100m)-double the 2025 figure of EUR110m. 2026 base-case

EBITDA guidance is now EUR290m-EUR310m (previously: EUR115m-EUR135m). Our valuation

of DRAG uses 15 day VWAP (volume-weighted average price) for the Almonty shares. At USD15.87, this is now 19% below the price level of USD19.61 used in our most recent note of 18 March. The average sale price for the Almonty shares was ca. USD13.50. We calculate the combined value of the sales proceeds and DRAG's remaining shares and debt in Almonty to be EUR111m below the value of its holdings in the tungsten miner on 18 March. On our forecasts, the value created by the EUR130m increase in CAPEX does not match this figure, and so we reduce our price target to EUR124 (previously: EUR139). We maintain our Buy recommendation however, as the upside to our new price target is 33%. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 139,00 auf EUR 124,00. Zusammenfassung: Am späten Mittwoch, dem 1. April, gab DRAG den Verkauf von 9 Millionen Aktien von Almonty bekannt (38% der Beteiligung, verwässert um die Umwandlung von Anleihen). DRAG wird aus dem Verkauf einen Gewinn von fast EUR100 Mio. verbuchen. Ausgehend von einem Buchwert von EUR0,75 pro Aktie schätzen wir den Gesamterlös auf EUR106 Mio. DRAG plant, den Erlös in neue Bohrlöcher zu investieren. Die neue Basisprognose des Managements für die Investitionsausgaben (CAPEX) im Jahr 2026 liegt bei EUR220 Mio. bis EUR230 Mio. (zuvor: EUR90 Mio. bis EUR100 Mio.) - doppelt so viel wie der Wert für 2025 von EUR110 Mio. Die Basisprognose für das EBITDA 2026 liegt nun bei EUR290 Mio. bis EUR310 Mio. (zuvor: EUR115 Mio. bis EUR135 Mio.). Unsere Bewertung von DRAG basiert auf dem 15-Tage-VWAP (volumengewichteter Durchschnittspreis) für die Almonty-Aktien. Mit USD15,87 liegt dieser nun 19% unter dem Kursniveau von USD19,61, das wir in unserer letzten Studie vom 18. März zugrunde gelegt hatten. Der durchschnittliche Verkaufspreis für die Almonty-Aktien lag bei ca. USD13,50. Wir berechnen den kombinierten Wert aus dem Verkaufserlös sowie den verbleibenden Anteilen und Schulden von DRAG an Almonty auf EUR111 Mio. unter dem Wert ihrer Beteiligungen an dem Wolframproduzenten am 18. März. Nach unseren Prognosen entspricht der durch die Erhöhung der Investitionsausgaben um EUR130 Mio. geschaffene Wert nicht dieser Zahl, weshalb wir unser Kursziel auf EUR124 (zuvor: EUR139) senken. Wir behalten jedoch unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, da das Aufwärtspotenzial gegenüber unserem neuen Kursziel bei 33% liegt.First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 139,00 auf EUR 124,00. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=1f550c8391504b1a4618ed8059157271 Contact for questions: First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=94504548-3417-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2306062 09.04.2026 CET/CEST °