Original-Research: Ernst Russ AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft...

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Original-Research: Ernst Russ AG - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

09.04.2026 / 10:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Ernst Russ AG

     Company Name:               Ernst Russ AG
     ISIN:                       DE000A161077

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       09.04.2026
     Target price:               12.50
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

On Course for New Horizons

In FY 2025, Ernst Russ was able to fulfill its sales and EBIT guidance.
Equally important was the further improvement of the already exceptionally
strong balance sheet (liquidity, equity ratio, net debt). In addition, the
fleet was optimized through the ordering of two newbuilds and a significant
reduction in non-strategic minority interests. The company reserves the
right to make further opportunistic acquisitions to diversify the fleet in
terms of uses and deployment options such as two MPPs (multi-purpose
vessels) in the beginning of 2026. Therefore, we confirm our BUY
recommendation but raise the TP from EUR 11.00 to EUR 12.50 due to peer
group valuation.

You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=0c95f21144856e4b56265918384a1567
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2305792 09.04.2026 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Ernst Russ
Quirin Privatbank

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