Original-Research: Planethic Group AG (von Parmantier & Cie. GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Planethic Group AG - from Parmantier & Cie. GmbH 13.04.2026 / 12:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Parmantier & Cie. GmbH to Planethic Group AG Company Name: Planethic Group AG ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2 Reason for the research: Initial Study Recommendation: Buy from: 13.04.2026 Target price: 11.00 EUR Target price on sight of: 12 month Last rating change: initial Analyst: René Parmantier & Benedikt Krämer "House of brands with an innovative product portfolio on the step to sustainable growth through innovation after strategic reset" Planethic Group AG (formerly Veganz Group AG) is in the middle of a major strategic repositioning: away from a traditional vegan retailer/wholesaler model and toward a technology-driven holding company focused on food technology ("FoodTech"). The centrepiece of this transformation is MILILK® and its patented 2D printing approach for producing dehydrated beverage concentrates ("Drinksheets") that can be processed by end users or professional customers. While the strategic upside appears substantial mainly driven by Capex-light modular production, logistical advantages, and early commercial traction, the equity story has also suffered from impaired capital-market trust. In our view, this was particularly visible around the OrbiFarm transaction communication, which contributed to renewed pressure on the share price. Against that backdrop, a key positive development is the management: CEO Sascha Voigt is not only described as a "full-blooded entrepreneur," but also the lead technology mind behind MILILK®, shifting the narrative from "story" to "execution" and bringing Planethic on a clear path to break-even. The company aims to position itself as a leading multi-brand platform within the food-tech solutions space, leveraging its established MILILK® pipeline to drive sustainable, long-term growth. Planethic is supported by its patented MILILK® 2D printing technology, which provides a strong IP moat and cost advantages, alongside a capital-light model enabling rapid scaling and a path to break-even. Early traction includes secured US contracts (10M litres in Year 1, 50M in Year 2, Project financing for the US facility) and indicated demand exceeding 400M litres annually, with the EUR30M OrbiFarm exit validating its brand-building and capital recycling capabilities. However, scaling depends on external financing, and investor trust remains impacted by past communication issues. Additional production lines require upfront capital, and potential equity issuance may lead to near-term dilution. DISCLAIMER LEGAL NOTICE This research report ('Investment Recommendation') was prepared by Parmantier & Cie. Research, with contributions from Mr. Parmantier and Mr. Krämer, and is distributed solely by Parmantier & Cie. Research. It is intended only for the recipient and may not be shared with other entities, even if they are part of the same corporate group, without prior written consent. The report contains selected information and makes no claim to completeness. The investment recommendation is based on publicly available information ('Information'), which is considered correct and complete. However, Parmantier & Cie. Research does not verify or guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information. Any potential errors or omissions do not create liability for Parmantier & Cie. Research, which assumes no liability for direct, indirect, or consequential damages. In particular, Parmantier & Cie. Research accepts no responsibility for the accuracy of statements, forecasts, or other content in this investment recommendation concerning the analyzed companies, their subsidiaries, strategies, economic conditions, market and competitive positions, regulatory frameworks, and similar factors. 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Research or its subsidiaries may hold responsible positions, such as supervisory board mandates, in the companies mentioned in this report. The opinions expressed in this investment recommendation may change without notice and reflect the personal view of the research analyst. Unless otherwise stated, no part of the research analyst's compensation is directly or indirectly related to the recommendations or opinions contained in this report. All rights reserved. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=fdc797ed8ae8ffc38c19c884dc767f75 Contact for questions: Parmantier & CIE. Research Hungener Straße 6 60389 Frankfurt info@parmantiercie.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 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