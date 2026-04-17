Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

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Original-Research: NFON AG - from NuWays AG

17.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of NuWays AG to NFON AG

     Company Name:                NFON AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0N4N52

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 8.3
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

Trading still soft but AI acceleration set to kick in

Yesterday, NFON published its FY25 annual report, confirming the preliminary
figures released in February and providing additional colour on the AI
transformation and FY26 outlook. In detail:

FY25 recap. Sales grew 2.0% to EUR 89.1m (thereof 92.1% recurring) while adj.
EBITDA came in at EUR 12.6m (+2.4%, 14.2% margin). The only notable delta vs.
the prelims was the ARPU, which reached EUR 10.01 (FY25p: EUR 9.91; FY24: EUR
9.89), crossing the important threshold of EUR 10. The ARPU uptick thus offset
the 2.7% decline of the seat base to 647k, which was driven by lower order
intake and prolonged sales cycles rather than inflated churn (stable at 0.5%
p.m.).

Strong AI momentum. Since the launch of new AI features like NIA, NFON is
making tangible progress in embedding AI across its platform, with
triple-digit growth in intelligent assistant solutions and increasing ARPU
driven by AI upsell. Early partner feedback and use case deployment suggest
strong product-market fit, particularly in automation and customer
engagement. However, monetization remains at an early stage and is not yet
offsetting weakness in the core PBX business. Near-term visibility is
therefore limited, with execution risk around scaling adoption and
converting growing AI usage into sustained revenue contribution.

Macro continues to weigh operations. During the CC, management hinted that
trading into 2026 remains subdued, with continued muted demand, elongated
sales cycles and a cautious SME customer base delaying investment decisions.
While Q4 showed some stabilisation in seat trends, this has not yet
translated into a broader recovery, and visibility on new business remains
limited. Hence, we expect underlying volumes to remain under pressure at
least throughout H1 (eNuW: +0.9% sales), with growth primarily driven by
pricing, mix and early AI related upsell, rather than a genuine demand
recovery.

Yet, despite current, mostly macro related, headwinds we continue to see the
underlying case as intact. NFON is transitioning from a volume-driven PBX
provider to a value-driven AI communications platform, with early signs of
success reflected in rising ARPU and strong growth in new solution areas.
While execution risks around scaling AI monetisation remain, the combination
of a highly recurring revenue base, disciplined cost control and increasing
partner leverage provides a solid foundation for dynamic top-line
development and further margin expansion in the mid-term.

Against this backdrop, current valuation levels appear undemanding as shares
are trading at a mere 5.3x FY26e EV/adj. EBITDA. Reiterate BUY with a new PT
of EUR 8.30 (old: EUR 8.70) based on DCF.

You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=1b5e2abbe7f74e59d0397b2568187f17
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

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2310200 17.04.2026 CET/CEST

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