EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

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EQS Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Zalando SE / Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

21.04.2026 / 11:32 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 6th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 21 April 2026 // From 13 April 2026 until and including 17 April 2026, 38,699 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares)Weighted average price (EUR)Trading venue(MIC)
13/04/2026 12,25521.8994XETA
13/04/2026 8,76321.8862CEUX
13/04/2026 4,81921.9121TQEX
13/04/2026 50121.9343AQEU
14/04/2026 3,91222.0404XETA
14/04/2026 4,71222.0386CEUX
14/04/2026 1,01522.0193TQEX
14/04/2026 9822.0300AQEU
15/04/2026 1,17622.1672XETA
15/04/2026 1,44822.1674CEUX

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 17 April 2026 amounts to 6,896,176 shares.The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE

The management board

21.04.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News

Sprache:Deutsch
Unternehmen:Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Deutschland
Internet:https://corporate.zalando.de
Ende der MitteilungEQS News-Service

2311956 21.04.2026 CET/CEST

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