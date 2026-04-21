Original-Research: PFISTERER Holding SE (von GBC AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: PFISTERER Holding SE - from GBC AG 21.04.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of GBC AG to PFISTERER Holding SE Company Name: PFISTERER Holding SE ISIN: DE000PFSE212 Reason for the research: Research Study (Anno) Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR110.00 Target price on sight of: 31.12.2026 Last rating change: Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann Strong revenue and earnings growth achieved; accelerated growth momentum expected In the 2025 financial year, PFISTERER Holding SE (PFISTERER) achieved a strong increase in revenue of 17.4% to EUR449.88 million (previous year: EUR383.12 million). The HVA (High Voltage Cable Accessories), MVA (Medium Voltage Cable Accessories), and OHL (Overhead Lines) segments made a significant contribution to this growth, each achieving a revenue increase of over 20%. Particularly noteworthy here is the OHL segment, which has returned to a growth trajectory following the successful relocation of production to the Czech site in Kada. The relocation of production had become necessary following the fire at the German site in Wunsiedel. The revenue growth achieved took place particularly in the second half of the year, thanks to the ramp-up of OHL production and the picking-up VA business. Their regional revenue performance underscores the company's broad market positioning. Particularly strong growth momentum came from Europe and Africa (+12.4%) as well as the Middle East and India (+81.7%). In these regions, high-voltage-related products were in particularly high demand. This development reflects rising investment in energy infrastructure as well as the growing importance of high-growth regions outside Europe. The 17.4% increase in revenue was accompanied by a disproportionately higher rise in gross profit of 20.2% to EUR182.56 million (previous year: EUR151.86 million) and in EBITDA of 26.8% to EUR76.24 million (previous year: EUR60.15 million). However, ramp-up costs for the production ramp-up in Kada and at the US site stood in the way of a better earnings performance. Furthermore, the operating profit was weighed down by temporarily higher expenses (including IPO costs). However, insurance payments received for the fire incident in Wunsiedel, amounting to EUR6.28 million, had a positive impact on earnings. Following the successful IPO, PFISTERER now boasts very healthy balance sheet ratios. The cash proceeds from the IPO (net: EUR88.72 million) and the high operating cash flow of EUR47.58 million were used to reduce bank liabilities almost entirely (net financial assets: EUR18.20 million). In addition, the company was able to finance its accelerated investment programme (investment cash flow: EUR38.78 million). PFISTERER plans to expand its CAPEX programme by the 2030 financial year, making investments of around EUR270 million. In addition to investments in entering new markets (such as HVDC), existing production capacities are to be expanded. According to the medium-term plan, revenue of between EUR800 million and EUR900 million is to be achieved by 2030. For the current financial year 2026, the Executive Board anticipates a rise in revenue to between EUR500 million and EUR525 million. This is based on the positive development of the order book, which, at EUR334.4 million, is 42.4% higher than the previous year's figure. We have based our forecasts on this and expect a gradual improvement in profitability over the coming financial years. Using the DCF model, we have determined a new price target of EUR110.00 (previously: EUR85.00). The upward revision of forecasts, together with the lower weighted cost of capital resulting from the lower beta, has led to the price target increase. We maintain our "BUY" rating. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=90dcf1f6fee514457faff2eba3ac486e Contact for questions: GBC AG Halderstrasse 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++ Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung +++++++++++++++ Completion: 20.04.2026 (1:29 pm) First disclosure: 21.04.2026 (09:30 am) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=4dd75186-3cb4-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2311350 21.04.2026 CET/CEST °