Original-Research: NanoRepro AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: NanoRepro AG - from NuWays AG 22.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to NanoRepro AG Company Name: NanoRepro AG ISIN: DE0006577109 Reason for the research: Initiation Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 4.3 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Sarah Hellemann From tests to brands, revamping NanoRepro; INITIATE with BUY No longer a mere self-test company, NanoRepro has used the pandemic windfall from COVID tests and transformed itself into a multi-brand consumer health platform. The company has acquired stakes in complementary businesses while expanding its testing portfolio. Going forward, the group will generate significant operating leverage by centralizing important functions like procurement, product development, logistics (1 hub instead of 3), finances and controlling. Specifically, the centralized marketing spending provides a significant cost but also growth lever. The anchor asset is ZuhauseTEST, Germany's broadest OTC rapid testing brand with 16 CE-certified products spanning fertility, infections and nutritional deficiencies, available across a large number of retailers such as Müller, Budni and COOP. It is a resilient, cash-generative business, operating in a market growing at a 12.4% CAGR in the OTC channel, backed since April 2025 by full IVDR certification, a meaningful regulatory moat. Building on such, NanoRepro is increasingly focusing on growing its white label customer base as seen with dm (Mivolis brand). The company is expected to pursue further partnerships with retail chains for similar white label offerings. Sitting above ZuhauseTEST is a portfolio that most investors have not yet priced in. Paedi Protect AG (50.05% stake) is a EUR 11.7m (eNuW) revenue baby and family skincare brand with PETA certification, dermatological approval, and shelf space at dm, Rossmann, REWE, EDEKA and Globus. It consolidates into the NanoRepro group accounts for the first time in FY25, more than doubling group revenues at a stroke. Deutsche Kosmetikwerke AG (21.27% stake) brings the newkee active skincare brand, co-founded with Manuel Neuer and Angelique Kerber. hyped about science GmbH (33% stake) houses the Phlas cold plasma device, launched February 2026, a Max Planck Society-derived technology that treats acne and blemishes without chemicals, backed by clinical data and a digital treatment platform with recurring-revenue potential. The investment case has three layers. First, a step-change in reported revenues as Paedi Protect consolidates, creating a group that looks nothing like what the current share price implies. Second, near-term catalysts, like Paedi Protect's first summer under NanoRepro ownership and early Phlas device sell-through data both of which de-risks the case incrementally. Third, embedded option value in the hyped about science majority option: NanoRepro can acquire 50.001% for EUR 5.5m before the option lapses, at a 100% implied valuation of EUR 11m. At a roughly EUR 20m market cap and net cash, investors are paying close to zero for Paedi Protect's skincare revenues, nothing for the hyped about science option, and nothing for the embedded operational synergies to be realized across the group, in our view. We hence initiate NanoRepro with BUY and a price target of EUR 4.3 based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=6ae0f0f6a81c03b47af3218b9562ce23 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=d666b739-3e13-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2312584 22.04.2026 CET/CEST °