Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 23rd April to 24th April 2026

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Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/04/2026

FR0014000MR3

40 000

61.8744

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/04/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

61.9124

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/04/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

62.4335

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/04/2026

FR0014000MR3

35 000

62.3608

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

90 000

62.0988

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427550178/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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