Original-Research: THE NAGA GROUP AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: THE NAGA GROUP AG - from NuWays AG 27.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to THE NAGA GROUP AG Company Name: THE NAGA GROUP AG ISIN: DE000A41YCM0 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 9.50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Mixed Q1 figures; guidance confirmed Last week, NAGA reported preliminary Q1 figures that came in as a mixed bag with softer than expected revenues but strong bottom line. Further, the company confirmed its FY26 guidance. In detail: Q1´26 revenues came in at EUR 14.4m (-12% yoy) mainly caused by negative FX effects resulting from the week EUR compared to USD. Operationally, high volatility events in March (Iran war) fuelled all KPI´s (i.e. +13% active customer, +21% trading volume, +17% new FTDs) and compensated for soft January and February stats resulting in flat revenues (yoy, ignoring FX effects) EBITDA of EUR 2.3m (+130% yoy) was surprisingly strong, indicating that costs are well under control (all OPEX positions were below previous year´s level) and operational efficiency starts to materialize. Net profit came in at EUR 0.5m marking the first positive Q1 in NAGA´s history. In a nutshell, we like the strong bottom line performance but are a bit worried regarding the top-line development. Usually Q1 and Q4 are the strongest quarters in retail brokerage and despite positive vola-events in March, Q1 revenues were "only" stable (on constant currency). That, paired with the fact that revenues have not shown any growth over the last years, the revenue guidance of EUR 68-75m looks ambitious, in our view (eNuW new: EUR 64m). Positively, the strong momentum in March should carry revenue growth will into Q2. Further, new product features such as AI-marketing (every campaign trains the next) or the "NAGA Portal" as "B2B2C Scale Engine" (using partners as micro influencers) are promising and should bode well for KPI´s and revenues going forward. Once revenue growth is finally kicking back in, NAGA is expected to enjoy significant operational scale effects that are typical for platform businesses. That said, we remain cautious for the moment expecting only EUR 9.0m EBITDA (14% margin) for FY26 which is below management guidance of EUR 10-15m EBITDA (implying margins of 15-20%). Once we see indications of sustainable growth, we will adjust our estimates accordingly. With Q1 figures, the company delivered a solid start into the year. Nevertheless, it needs further sequential improvements, especially on the top-line to achieve the guidance. We are convinced that the management took the right measures but leave some room for positive surprises in our estimates. BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 9.50 based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=486746332f2078725f118f5a873b9afa For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=fc08800e-4202-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2315126 27.04.2026 CET/CEST °