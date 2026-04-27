Original-Research: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (von First Berlin Equity ...

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Original-Research: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA - from First Berlin
Equity Research GmbH

27.04.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to The Platform Group SE
& Co. KGaA

     Company Name:                The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
     ISIN:                        DE000A40ZW88

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        27.04.2026
     Target price:                20,00 Euro
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Alexander Rihane

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu The Platform Group
SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A40ZW88) veröffentlicht. Analyst Alexander Rihane
bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 20,00.

Zusammenfassung:
The Platform Group hat ihren geprüften Jahresabschluss 2025 veröffentlicht,
der die vorläufigen Zahlen bestätigte, die über dem Mittelwert der Prognose
lagen. Der Umsatzanstieg des Unternehmens um 39% gegenüber dem Vorjahr auf
EUR728 Mio. wurde durch Wachstum in allen fünf Segmenten getragen, wobei das
Segment Consumer Goods, das größte Umsatz- und Ertragssegment, die positive
Entwicklung der Gruppe anführte (+55% gegenüber dem Vorjahr auf EUR458 Mio.).
Nachdem TPG am 26. Januar seine Absicht zum Kauf des B2B-Pharmagroßhändlers
AEP GmbH bekannt gegeben hatte, erhielt das Unternehmen am 31. März die
kartellrechtliche Genehmigung für den Kauf. Nun befindet sich das
Unternehmen in der Endphase der Finanzierung der Transaktion. Weitere
Details werden bis Ende Mai erwartet. Vorbehaltlich des Abschlusses des
Kaufs hat TPG zwei separate Prognosen für 2026 abgegeben: (1) EUR1 Mrd.
Umsatz; EUR70 Mio. - EUR80 Mio. AEBITDA, falls die Transaktion nicht zustande
kommt; und (2) EUR2 Mrd. Umsatz; EUR90 Mio. - EUR100 Mio. AEBITDA (auf
Pro-forma-Basis), falls die Transaktion zustande kommt. Angesichts der
verhaltenen Kursreaktion auf den Geschäftsbericht halten wir es für
wahrscheinlich, dass der Markt geduldig auf weitere Klarheit bezüglich AEP
wartet. Die TPG-Aktie notiert derzeit bei einem für 2027 erwarteten
Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis und einem EV/AEBITDA von 2x, was für ein Unternehmen,
das seinen Umsatz steigert und gleichzeitig seine Margen ausweitet, eine
sehr niedrige Bewertung darstellt. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell, das die
AEP-Transaktion noch nicht berücksichtigt, ergibt ein unverändertes Kursziel
von EUR20. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei (Aufwärtspotenzial: >400%).

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on The Platform
Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A40ZW88). Analyst Alexander Rihane
reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 20.00 price target.

Abstract:
The Platform Group published its audited 2025 results, which confirmed
prelims and came in above the midpoint of guidance. The company's 39% y/y
top line improvement to EUR728m was supported by growth on all five segments,
with Consumer Goods, its largest sales and earnings segment, spearheading
the group's positive development (+55% y/y to EUR458m). After announcing its
intentions to purchase the B2B pharma wholesaler AEP GmbH on 26 January, TPG
received antitrust approval for the purchase on 31 March. Now the company is
in the final stages of completing the financing for the deal, with more
details expected by the end of May. Pending the completion of the purchase,
TPG has given two separate guides for 2026: (1) EUR1bn revenue; EUR70m - EUR80m
AEBITDA if the deal doesn't go through; and (2) EUR2bn revenue; EUR90m - EUR100m
AEBITDA (on a pro-forma basis) if the deal does. Considering the modest
share price reaction to the annual report, we think it is likely that the
market is patiently awaiting further clarity on AEP. The TPG share is
currently trading at a 2027E forward P/E and EV/AEBITDA of 2x, which is a
very low valuation for a company growing its top line, while expanding its
margins. An updated DCF model, which does not yet include the AEP deal,
yields an unchanged price target of EUR20. We maintain our Buy rating (upside:
>400%).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=b6290806ed01e6102c3b1c7260cb793b

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

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2315588 27.04.2026 CET/CEST

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