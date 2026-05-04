Antin Infrastructure Partners: Statement of Transaction in Own Shares From 2026-04-06 to 2026-04-10
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN):
Statement of transaction in own shares from 2026-04-06 to 2026-04-10
|Aggregated presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
|2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
|
4/7/2026
|
FR0014005AL0
|
329
|
10.4696
|
AQEU
|ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
|2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
|
4/7/2026
|
FR0014005AL0
|
1,998
|
10.4528
|
CEUX
|ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
|2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
|
4/7/2026
|
FR0014005AL0
|
204
|
10.4000
|
TQEX
|ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
|2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
|
4/7/2026
|
FR0014005AL0
|
8,449
|
10.4395
|
XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|
TOTAL
|
10,980
|
10.4421
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260410520331/en/
Antin Infrastructure Partners
|Einstellungen
|Aktueller Kurs
|Perf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
|Chart
1 Jahr
|Einstellungen
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