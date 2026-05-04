Antin Infrastructure Partners: Statement of Transaction in Own Shares From 2026-04-06 to 2026-04-10

Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN):

Statement of transaction in own shares from 2026-04-06 to 2026-04-10

Aggregated presentation Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 4/7/2026 FR0014005AL0 329 10.4696 AQEU ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 4/7/2026 FR0014005AL0 1,998 10.4528 CEUX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 4/7/2026 FR0014005AL0 204 10.4000 TQEX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 4/7/2026 FR0014005AL0 8,449 10.4395 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 10,980 10.4421

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Antin Infrastructure Partners