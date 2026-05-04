Antin Infrastructure Partners: Statement of Transaction in Own Shares From 2026-04-06 to 2026-04-10

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Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN):

Statement of transaction in own shares from 2026-04-06 to 2026-04-10

Aggregated presentation
 
Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53

4/7/2026

FR0014005AL0

329

10.4696

AQEU
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53

4/7/2026

FR0014005AL0

1,998

10.4528

CEUX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53

4/7/2026

FR0014005AL0

204

10.4000

TQEX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53

4/7/2026

FR0014005AL0

8,449

10.4395

XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal

TOTAL

10,980

10.4421

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260410520331/en/

Antin Infrastructure Partners

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