Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA - from NuWays AG 05.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA Company Name: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA ISIN: DE0005493092 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 5.0 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Weak Q3p amid early UCL exit Yesterday, BVB published preliminary Q3 figures, that clearly display the effect of the UCL play-off round exit against Atalanta. In detail: Sales declined 16.1% yoy to EUR 125m (eNuW: EUR 137m), with the shortfall almost entirely attributable to the early UCL exit in February. TV Marketing bore the brunt, falling 27.3% yoy to EUR 46.8m (eNuW: EUR 49.3m), a result of the absence of the associated UEFA premium payments (EUR 11m). Match operations also declined 3% to EUR 19.7m (eNuW: EUR 20.3m) despite the same amount of home games (9), however we saw a comparably low attendance (76k) in the Atalanta match. Conference, Catering & Others (-20.4% to EUR 10.9m; eNuW: EUR 12.0m ) and Merchandising (-15.3% to EUR 8.3m; eNuW: EUR 11.0m) also declined, while Advertising held up comparably well (-3.4% to EUR 39.2m; eNuW: EUR 44.0m).

On the bottom-line, Q3 EBITDA fell to EUR 12.4m (prior year: EUR 29.6m; eNuW: EUR

13.2m), implying a margin of 9.9% (-9.9pp yoy). The decline was further compounded by a near-absent transfer result of only EUR 0.2m in the quarter (prior year: EUR 12.6m). On the cost side, personnel expenses improved meaningfully to EUR 68.3m (-15.7% yoy), reflecting lower variable bonus payments tied to the UCL exit, which provided at least a partial offset to the revenue headwinds. Other operating expenses also declined to EUR 37.4m (prior year: EUR 43.2m), consistent with the lower activity level in the quarter. Looking at the 9M picture, things are considerably more constructive as cumulative EBITDA rose 6.6% yoy to EUR 94.1m, underpinned by a strong transfer result of EUR 55.1m for the nine-month period (+EUR 20.3m yoy), confirming that the full-year trajectory remains on track despite the Q3 noise. The company's FY25/26 net income guidance of EUR -22 to -12m remains intact, and we continue to position ourselves at the more constructive end of that range (eNuW: EUR -9.3m). Looking at the on-pitch performance, BVB meanwhile secured 2nd place in the Bundesliga, guaranteeing UCL participation for the next season. In our view, this is the key financial read-through from the current season, as UCL revenues alone account for an estimated EUR 78m in TV Marketing sales in a typical round of 16 campaign (c. 16% of group sales), roughly 5x what the club would generate in the Europa League. With qualification now secured, the financial foundation for FY26/27 is firmly in place, and we expect the club to enter the summer transfer window from a position of strength, both in terms of squad quality and financial flexibility. With the communicated departures of veteran players like Brandt, Süle or Özcan, the club is also set for a, in our view, well needed squad rejuvenation this summer. The resulting wage bill reduction should provide meaningful headroom to reinvest in younger, high-potential talent in line with BVB's proven Scout & Develop philosophy - a strategy that has historically generated substantial transfer returns and should continue to do so in the seasons ahead. Action. We reduce estimates to reflect the weaker than expected Q3p and also apply a slightly more conservative forecast. Reiterate BUY with a new PT of EUR 5.00 based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=d919ba298ca20cdb68d4c919595bbad0 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=f4066b33-484a-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2321046 05.05.2026 CET/CEST °