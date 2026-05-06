Original-Research: DO & CO AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

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Original-Research: DO & CO AG - from NuWays AG

06.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of NuWays AG to DO & CO AG

     Company Name:                DO & CO AG
     ISIN:                        AT0000818802

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 250
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Simon Keller

Staying on course, chg

Equity story unchanged. The prolonged Strait of Hormuz closure and related
fuel-supply risk warrant a more cautious near-term view. Still, DO & CO's
growth and margin expansion case remains intact, with any potential pressure
seen as temporary.

Route mix to cushion potential volume risk: Airlines are likely to cut less
profitable short-haul routes before reducing long-haul capacity, where
network relevance and yields are higher. For example, Lufthansa is removing
20,000 short-haul flights through October, reducing summer capacity by only
c. 1% in Available Seat Kilometers. This matters for DO & CO, as premium and
long-haul flights carry materially higher catering value than short-haul
routes. Hence, an increasing number of flight cancellations does not imply a
proportional hit to DO & CO-relevant catering volumes, in our view.

Turkish Airlines / IST looks set to benefit from rerouting: Middle East
carrier weakness and regional airspace disruption should favour Turkish
Airlines and Istanbul Airport, both key DO & CO partners. For Europe-Asia
traffic seeking to avoid Gulf disruption, Istanbul is one of the most
logical rerouting hubs. This is already visible in the data: Turkish
Airlines' passenger growth accelerated to +16.0% yoy in March, from +9.4%
yoy in February. At the same time, Istanbul Airport passenger growth rose to
+8% yoy in March, from +2.5% yoy in February. DO & CO is strategically
positioned for this shift, having broken ground on its new 150,000 sqm
Istanbul gourmet kitchen, set to become the world's largest fresh food
gourmet kitchen and a key capacity backbone at the hub.

Flexible cost base to protect margins: DO & CO's Airline Catering model is
structurally margin-protective. Around one-third of sales are open-book
contracts with fixed agreed margins, while the remaining business is
supported by fixed handling fees, volume-linked meal revenues and
pass-through clauses for wage and raw material inflation. Combined with a
lean cost structure, with variable costs equivalent to c. 80% of sales, this
should cushion margins even if flight volumes soften.

Competitive position of strength versus peers: DO & CO is focused on the
resilient premium segment and competes from a much stronger financial
position than key peers. The group runs at c. 8.7% EBIT margin and only 0.2x
net debt/EBITDA, giving it flexibility to defend service quality, invest in
capacity and stay disciplined in tenders. The comparison to gategroup
underlines DO & CO's relative strength. The world's largest airline caterer
remains financially constrained, with negative shareholders' equity, 3.25x
net debt/EBITDA and net losses in each of the last three years.

Action: Estimates are cut to reflect a more cautious near-term macro
backdrop around fuel supply, mainly delaying part of the expected growth and
margin expansion. The revised estimates are still broadly in line with
consensus (eCons 26/27: sales growth 8.8% yoy, EBIT margin 8.9%).

BUY, new PT EUR 250 (old: EUR 266), based on DCF.

You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=6d3a70a176811e0611d94fb76b2a002a
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

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2322074 06.05.2026 CET/CEST

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