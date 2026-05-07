Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of
Voting Right
(including shares
held by the Company)

Total number of
Voting Right
(excluding shares
held by the Company)

 

April 30, 2026

 

76,060,831

 

95,356,624

 

94,974,733

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507088832/en/

Arkema

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1 Jahr
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Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

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