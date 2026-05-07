Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE (von Quirin Privatba...

^ Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 07.05.2026 / 12:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation in traffic systems SE Company Name: init innovation in traffic systems SE ISIN: DE0005759807 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 07.05.2026 Target price: 68.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Q1-26: A strong quarter ahead init is going to publish its Q1-26 on 13 May 2026. We expect a significant increase in revenue and earnings, particularly as a result of the MARTA Project. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 68.00 TP. init - the new SDAX member - remains a top pick in the German small/mid cap universe. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=6a0752c01b4feb4e48e05bc4c6a6faf4 For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=5cd05f0e-49fe-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2323266 07.05.2026 CET/CEST °