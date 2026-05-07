Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE (von Quirin Privatba...

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Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin
Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

07.05.2026 / 12:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation
in traffic systems SE

     Company Name:               init innovation in traffic systems SE
     ISIN:                       DE0005759807

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       07.05.2026
     Target price:               68.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Q1-26: A strong quarter ahead

init is going to publish its Q1-26 on 13 May 2026. We expect a significant
increase in revenue and earnings, particularly as a result of the MARTA
Project. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 68.00 TP.
init - the new SDAX member - remains a top pick in the German small/mid cap
universe.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=6a0752c01b4feb4e48e05bc4c6a6faf4
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2323266 07.05.2026 CET/CEST

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