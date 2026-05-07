Original-Research: Zalando SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

^ Original-Research: Zalando SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 07.05.2026 / 12:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Zalando SE Company Name: Zalando SE ISIN: DE000ZAL1111 Reason for the research: Recommendation: Buy from: 07.05.2026 Target price: 34.40 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Tailwind from About You integration and AI Zalando delivered a solid set of figures for Q1-26 and confirmed its FY 2026 guidance. AI is not a threat to the business model, but an opportunity. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 34.40 TP. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=f160ea74dfd900815e498b9abc568b07 For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=a8d89aca-4a00-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2323270 07.05.2026 CET/CEST °