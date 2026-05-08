Original-Research: DEMIRE AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: DEMIRE AG - from NuWays AG 08.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to DEMIRE AG Company Name: DEMIRE AG ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 0.8 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Q1 in line with est. but vacancy increases further Yesterday, DEMIRE published its Q1'26 results, coming in broadly in linw on both top-line and FFO. While the headline numbers held no surprises, vacancy remains a key operational concern. Q1 rental income declined 17.3% yoy to EUR 11.6m (eNuW: EUR 11.4m), reflecting the smaller asset base following multiple disposals throughout FY25, as well as the impact of higher vacancy, which was only partly offset by rent indexation. Annualised contractual rents fell to EUR 45.7m (FY25: EUR 51.3m), driven by two asset disposals in Q1 as well as two assets becoming fully vacant. As a result, the EPRA vacancy rate rose sharply to 21.0% (FY25: 16.4%). Re-letting in the current soft German office market remains challenging, and the letting volume of only ~2,700 sqm in Q1 (vs. 25,500 sqm a year ago) underlines the difficult demand environment, although the Q1'25 figure was inflated by two large one-off prolongations. Management expects larger lettings to materialise over the remainder of the year and appeared confidentappeared confident that it could quickly recover at least part of the rental income of the two fully vacant properties. Here, execution remains the most decisive factor. Positively, WALT improved 0.5 years to 5.2 years, mainly reflecting the conversion of a single-tenant master lease into individual rental contracts at one of DEMIRE's larger assets. FFO I came in at EUR 0.3m (eNuW: EUR 0.7m; Q1'25: EUR 2.1m), which was almost entirely driven by the decline in rental income, only partly offset by a slightly improved NOI margin (+2pp yoy). Mind you, this figure reflects the FFO before shareholder loan interest (EUR 93.5m volume & 22% interest), which the company capitalises, and is therefore P&L-relevant, despite not being cash-effective. The FY26 guidance was confirmed with rental income of EUR 41.5-43.5m and FFO I of EUR -1.0-1.0m. In our view, this is, as in previous years, too conservative. Even reflecting a certain amount of disposals, we expect rental income of EUR 44.2m, based on (i) the Q1 top-line, (ii) the contractual rent of EUR 45.7m as well as (iii) improving vacancy levels during the remainder of FY26e. On FFO, we expect EUR 2.9m, supported by stable G&A and the aforementioned effects. Despite the muted near-term operational backdrop, the stock continues to trade at a significant discount to NAV and remains an attractive opportunity, particularly for special situation investors. Reiterate BUY, PT EUR 0.80. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=50d7c7fe8684b0e73ff98fd3fdb8b654 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=1920aad4-4aa7-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2323678 08.05.2026 CET/CEST °