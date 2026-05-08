Original-Research: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - from NuWays AG 08.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Company Name: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 39 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Q1 out: Deal machine running well NAV discount remains high Q1 NAV per share landed at EUR 35.29, down from EUR 36.37 at year-end 2025 (-3% qoq), driven entirely by depressed capital markets multiples. Importantly, this is already seeing first signs of recovery. Including the amount returned to shareholders, this figure would have come in at EUR 35.59. Gross portfolio value declined from EUR 789m to EUR 693m, with the swing largely explained by exits (EUR 86m vs EUR 23m of new investments) and a negative multiple effect (EUR 34m impact). Underlying operating performance of portfolio companies was actually positive at EUR 8m in the quarter. EBITA from Fund Investment Services came in at EUR 3.1m (vs EUR 3.8m) due to higher personnel expenses and placement agent fees for the Solvares Continutation Fund. As exits are expected to increase during the remainder of the year, EBITA from Fund Investment Services is seen to further decline accordingly, explaining the FY guidance of EUR 5-9m (eNuW: EUR 6.5m). Mind you, the FY28e guidance of EUR 11-17m relies on the successful launch of DBAG Fund IX. As highlighted during yesterday's earnings call, this is expected for the end of the year. This is not just an EBITA recovery lever but also a prerequisite for further expanding the NAV/share towards the mid-term target of EUR 41-48. Seven transactions in eight months, the deal machine is running well. The quarter saw two successful disposals. Duagon closed in January, and Kraft & Bauer, held for over seven years under DBAG Fund VII and transformed from a niche provider into a market-leading fire protection systems company. Management flagged further exits in coming months, particularly from DBAG Fund VI holdings approaching end-of-life, where LP pressure for capital distributions is likely to increase. On the investment side, DBAG Fund VIII agreed to acquire Hipp Technology Group, a leading MedTech contract manufacturer. Hipp deepens the portfolio's healthcare exposure to 10% (vs. 9% a year ago) and adds a platform with 30+ years of customer relationships in orthopedics, robotic systems and dental consumables. Guidance confirmed; shareholder returns ongoing. Management reaffirmed the FY26 guidance of EUR 36-40 NAV/share (eNuW: EUR 38.5) and EBITA from Fund Investment Services of EUR 5-9m (EUR 6.5m). Under the buyback program, extended until the end of July 2026, DBAG continues to repurchase shares at a material discount to NAV (roughly 30%). So far, DBAG has repurchased 0.75m shares at an avg. price of EUR 24.99 per share (EUR 18.9m total). A EUR 1.00 dividend per share will be proposed at the AGM in June. The combination of recovering multiples, an active exit pipeline and a strong available liquidity base (EUR 152m) make for a great investment case. BUY with an unchanged EUR 39 PT based on SOTP (DCF for Fund Services + discount to our NAV per share estimate at year-end). You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=c442fb669a4f269ff3b6706655d1de64 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=8b4ad440-4aa7-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2323686 08.05.2026 CET/CEST °