Original-Research: Finexity AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: Finexity AG - from GBC AG 08.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of GBC AG to Finexity AG Company Name: Finexity AG ISIN: DE000A40ET88 Reason for the research: Research Note Recommendation: Buy Target price: 72.00 EUR Target price on sight of: 31.12.2026 Last rating change: Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker Capital Increase as a Catalyst for Platform Expansion Since the publication of our Initial Coverage, Finexity has gained noticeable operational momentum. The investment case not only remains intact, but has been further supported by several new operational milestones. The company is increasingly evolving from a platform for tokenized private market investments into a scalable infrastructure and distribution provider for digital securities. We view the strong start to the 2026 financial year as particularly positive. On a combined pro forma basis, including Effecta, Finexity generated revenue of around EUR2.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, which, according to company information, was 40% above budget. EBITDA amounted to around EUR0.7 million negative and was also better than planned. These figures are preliminary, unaudited and presented on a pro forma basis including Effecta. At the same time, management confirmed its 2026 full year guidance of around EUR9.6 million in revenue and around EUR3.5 million negative EBITDA. The operating performance therefore provides early indications of increasing traction in the business model and the emergence of initial scaling effects. In addition, Finexity resolved a cash capital increase with subscription rights on 5 May 2026. The company plans to issue up to 205,778 new registered no par value shares through the partial use of the 2025 authorized capital. The subscription ratio was set at 6:1, meaning that six existing shares entitle shareholders to subscribe for one new share. The subscription price is EUR36.00 per new share, resulting in a maximum issue volume of around EUR7.4 million. The subscription period runs from 8 May 2026 to 22 May 2026, and oversubscription is possible. Shares not subscribed for by existing shareholders are then to be offered publicly at the subscription price until 8 June 2026 via the new AI driven subscription route FINEXITY Access. The latest company announcements strengthen several key pillars of the investment case. Together with Cashlink and Tangany, Finexity has brought a regulated tokenized capital markets infrastructure on the Stellar blockchain into live operation. The first use case is the tokenized securities issuance for the Ratekau solar park, with an issue volume of up to EUR3.0 million. This once again demonstrates Finexity's ability not only to position regulated tokenization strategically, but also to translate it operationally into marketable products. We also view the successful placement of the first Circus bond in a seven digit volume as positive. Even more relevant, in our view, is the related strategic financing partnership for further financings of up to EUR50 million. Over time, this partnership could generate recurring transaction volumes and underlines Finexity's role as a capital markets partner for growth oriented companies. Another important operational step is the launch of FINEXITY Access, a modular digital subscription route for the primary market distribution of tokenized and conventional securities. The solution is the first module of an AI transformation agenda designed for a 24 month period, through which Finexity aims to further digitalize and automate additional process steps along the securities value chain, from issuance and trading through to settlement. At launch, Finexity offers two specialized subscription routes: one version for issuers distributing securities themselves under the issuer exemption, and another version for tied agents and distribution partners operating in a MiFID II environment. Both routes can support tokenized as well as traditional securities. From our perspective, FINEXITY Access is strategically particularly relevant because the subscription route can be integrated into existing distribution channels as a plug and play solution, for example via websites, mailings, digital campaigns or QR codes. This makes Finexity more attractive to banks, financial distributors, advisors and issuers as a white label and infrastructure partner. At the same time, the solution addresses a key bottleneck in the primary market business: the efficient, regulatory compliant and scalable digital processing of subscription workflows. Initial AI supported components are expected to be used, among other areas, in preliminary customer data checks, identification, appropriateness assessments and investment related information. Finexity is therefore significantly expanding its role within the value chain. The company is no longer merely a platform operator for its own tokenized products, but is increasingly providing scalable subscription and process infrastructure for external capital markets participants. The subsequent announcement of Girolist as the first cooperation partner for FINEXITY Access provides additional validation of this approach. According to the company, the solution is intended to become a central subscription channel in the primary market within twelve months, with a volume target in the eight digit range. The cooperation is therefore an important proof point that FINEXITY Access is not merely an internal platform module, but also offers external partners tangible benefits in the distribution and digital processing of securities issuances. Additional tailwind comes from the cooperation with Ihre Volksbank eG Neckar Odenwald Main Tauber for the launch of VB Token, a platform for tokenized real asset and private debt investments within the cooperative banking environment. The minimum investment amount is EUR500. The first project, "Solar Zeven & Pforzheim", comprises two rooftop photovoltaic systems with battery storage. Strategically, this cooperation is particularly valuable because it makes Finexity's access to the cooperative banking sector visible and shows that tokenized private market products can increasingly be integrated into established bank distribution structures. Valuation and Recommendation We confirm our Buy rating and our price target of EUR72.00. The latest announcements indicate that Finexity is operationalizing the strategic core elements of the investment case faster than was initially visible. In particular, the combination of strong Q1 performance, new infrastructure products, white label partnerships and bank distribution increases the quality of the equity story. Finexity remains a growth oriented small cap with high sensitivity to execution, but the recent operational progress justifies a more positive tone. The investment case is gaining credibility as initial scaling effects, new distribution partnerships, FINEXITY Access as a digital subscription and process infrastructure, and concrete tokenized issuances become visible. If the roadmap is successfully implemented, the upside potential remains substantial. In addition, we believe that the dynamic growth trajectory could accelerate further over time, as management has stated that it is continuously reviewing additional M&A opportunities. Potential inorganic growth steps could further strengthen the platform's reach, regulatory infrastructure, distribution power or technological value creation, thereby enabling additional scaling effects. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=88dcc48c4a05b035da45fa2bdcbb8f01 Contact for questions: GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++ Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung +++++++++++++++ Completion: 07.05.2026 (14:00) First publication: 08.05.2026 (10:00) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 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