Original-Research: Mister Spex SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäf...

^ Original-Research: Mister Spex SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 08.05.2026 / 10:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Mister Spex SE Company Name: Mister Spex SE ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Hold from: 08.05.2026 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Strong increase in gross margin Mister Spex delivered Q1-26 figures that reflect a reduced sales volume and higher margins, but still negative on bottom line. The company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance. As a result, we leave estimates, recommendation and TP unchanged. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=a73a9ee439489010013ba7c875c87ca7 For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=b9564962-4ab6-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2323996 08.05.2026 CET/CEST °