Original-Research: Mister Spex SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäf...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Artikel teilen:
    ^
Original-Research: Mister Spex SE - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

08.05.2026 / 10:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Mister Spex SE

     Company Name:               Mister Spex SE
     ISIN:                       DE000A3CSAE2

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Hold
     from:                       08.05.2026
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Strong increase in gross margin

Mister Spex delivered Q1-26 figures that reflect a reduced sales volume and
higher margins, but still negative on bottom line. The company confirmed its
FY 2026 guidance. As a result, we leave estimates, recommendation and TP
unchanged.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=a73a9ee439489010013ba7c875c87ca7
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=b9564962-4ab6-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2323996 08.05.2026 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Mister Spex
QUIRIN PRIVATBANK

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Plus-Analysen
Dräger und Siemens Healthineers
Wieso Medizintechnik an der Börse so billig ist06. Mai · The Market
Chartzeit Marktbericht 03.05.2026
Die Mag Seven treiben den Markt – doch ein Risiko bleibt03. Mai · onvista
Alle Plus-Analysen