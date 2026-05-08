Original-Research: OHB SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

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Original-Research: OHB SE - from NuWays AG

08.05.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of NuWays AG to OHB SE

     Company Name:                OHB SE
     ISIN:                        DE0005936124

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 320
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Simon Keller

Scaling already before defence kicks in; PT Up

OHB remains a compelling way to gain listed exposure to Europe's sovereign
space build-out. Q1 added another data point to the scaling story, while the
larger defence ramp, potential equity funding and mix-driven margin upside
are still ahead.

The quarter showed continued progress, with total output up 15% yoy to EUR
279m and reported EBITDA up 48% yoy to EUR 25.7m, implying a 2pp yoy margin
improvement to 9.2%. The run-rates support the FY guidance (output: +16%
yoy, margin +1.8pp yoy). Meanwhile, order backlog reached a new record of EUR
3.4bn (+45% yoy). The implied order intake stood at c. EUR 439m, equivalent to
a strong 1.6x book-to-bill. Importantly, neither order intake nor margins
yet reflect the expected defence ramp or future mix shift towards
higher-margin national defence and commercial opportunities.

A potential capital increase should support the next leg of the investment
case. Primary proceeds could fund OHB's scale-up phase by increasing
capacity to pre-finance and execute larger defence-space programmes, while a
parallel KKR secondary would improve free float and institutional access
from today's very limited 5.7%. With the Fuchs family intending to remain
clearly above 50%, the long-term entrepreneurial setup remains intact.

With investor attention increasingly shifting towards space, supported by
the potential SpaceX IPO and rising defence-space order momentum in Europe,
OHB should benefit from a supportive news-flow backdrop. Strong sales growth
into the next decade, further acceleration potential from national defence
contracts and positive mix effects should drive margin expansion and a
disproportionate EPS CAGR of 39% into 2030e (eNuW). Importantly, OHB's
right-to-win is rooted in decades of engineering know-how, customer trust
and proven delivery capability. This should ensure that the company is not
just exposed to the space theme, but one of its key European beneficiaries.

Following the re-rating, OHB no longer screens as a classical near-term
multiple discount story. Still, the valuation looks attractive relative to
the duration and scarcity of the growth profile, in our view. OHB is the
largest listed European space pure-play and one of only three leading
space-systems providers for ESA. Moreover, compared to listed space peers,
the stock still trades attractively at c. 4x EV/sales for 2026e vs. 5.2x
median of the peer group, despite OHB's unique track-record, profitability
and institutional customer access.

Action: We raise our terminal EBIT margin assumption to 13% from 11%,
reflecting a structurally better mix from defence, secure space
infrastructure and private commercial opportunities such as Moonport and
Rocket Factory Augsburg. BUY, new PT EUR 320 (old: EUR 272), on DCF.

You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=5a0c69ec916e0d2290c9df1154eaa915
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

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2324012 08.05.2026 CET/CEST

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