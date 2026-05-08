Original-Research: OHB SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: OHB SE - from NuWays AG 08.05.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to OHB SE Company Name: OHB SE ISIN: DE0005936124 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 320 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Scaling already before defence kicks in; PT Up OHB remains a compelling way to gain listed exposure to Europe's sovereign space build-out. Q1 added another data point to the scaling story, while the larger defence ramp, potential equity funding and mix-driven margin upside are still ahead. The quarter showed continued progress, with total output up 15% yoy to EUR 279m and reported EBITDA up 48% yoy to EUR 25.7m, implying a 2pp yoy margin improvement to 9.2%. The run-rates support the FY guidance (output: +16% yoy, margin +1.8pp yoy). Meanwhile, order backlog reached a new record of EUR 3.4bn (+45% yoy). The implied order intake stood at c. EUR 439m, equivalent to a strong 1.6x book-to-bill. Importantly, neither order intake nor margins yet reflect the expected defence ramp or future mix shift towards higher-margin national defence and commercial opportunities. A potential capital increase should support the next leg of the investment case. Primary proceeds could fund OHB's scale-up phase by increasing capacity to pre-finance and execute larger defence-space programmes, while a parallel KKR secondary would improve free float and institutional access from today's very limited 5.7%. With the Fuchs family intending to remain clearly above 50%, the long-term entrepreneurial setup remains intact. With investor attention increasingly shifting towards space, supported by the potential SpaceX IPO and rising defence-space order momentum in Europe, OHB should benefit from a supportive news-flow backdrop. Strong sales growth into the next decade, further acceleration potential from national defence contracts and positive mix effects should drive margin expansion and a disproportionate EPS CAGR of 39% into 2030e (eNuW). Importantly, OHB's right-to-win is rooted in decades of engineering know-how, customer trust and proven delivery capability. This should ensure that the company is not just exposed to the space theme, but one of its key European beneficiaries. Following the re-rating, OHB no longer screens as a classical near-term multiple discount story. Still, the valuation looks attractive relative to the duration and scarcity of the growth profile, in our view. OHB is the largest listed European space pure-play and one of only three leading space-systems providers for ESA. Moreover, compared to listed space peers, the stock still trades attractively at c. 4x EV/sales for 2026e vs. 5.2x median of the peer group, despite OHB's unique track-record, profitability and institutional customer access. Action: We raise our terminal EBIT margin assumption to 13% from 11%, reflecting a structurally better mix from defence, secure space infrastructure and private commercial opportunities such as Moonport and Rocket Factory Augsburg. BUY, new PT EUR 320 (old: EUR 272), on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=5a0c69ec916e0d2290c9df1154eaa915 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=8963c638-4aba-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2324012 08.05.2026 CET/CEST °