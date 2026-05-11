Original-Research: Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (von GBC AG): Buy

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Original-Research: Desert Gold Ventures Inc. - from GBC AG

11.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of GBC AG to Desert Gold Ventures Inc.

     Company Name:                Desert Gold Ventures Inc.
     ISIN:                        CA25039N4084

     Reason for the research:     Research Comment
     Recommendation:              Buy
     Target price:                0.93 CAD
     Target price on sight of:    31.12.2026
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

Desert Gold Advances from Development Plan to Execution Phase at Barani East

The Barani gravity-plant update materially strengthens the investment case
by showing tangible progress toward first gold at Barani East. Desert Gold
has moved beyond planning and mobilization into active enabling works, with
approximately 52,000 square meters cleared across the process plant,
workshop and stockpile areas. Survey control has been established, initial
foundation excavation has started, and supporting infrastructure such as
fencing, access control and ancillary steel preparation is advancing.

The processing-plant update is especially encouraging. Technical acceptance
of the 200 tpd gravity plant, six-month spare-parts inventory and 650 kVA
generator was completed in China between March 25 and April 3, 2026. Desert
Gold representatives and independent engineers confirmed that the equipment
met contractual specifications and approved it for shipment. Six containers
carrying the plant and generator were shipped from Shekou and Qingdao as of
April 26, with delivery to Dakar expected by mid-June, site delivery
anticipated by late June, and commissioning targeted for mid-July 2026. In
simple terms, the most important equipment is no longer theoretical or
merely ordered; it has been inspected, accepted and shipped.

The revised timing is slightly later than the earlier mid-June go-live
assumption, but the update remains positive because execution visibility has
improved. A modest logistics-related delay is far less concerning than
uncertainty around whether the plant exists, whether it meets
specifications, or whether it can be shipped. The company has now given a
clearer sequence: equipment arrival at Dakar, delivery to site, installation
and commissioning.

Water development is another important derisking item. The company completed
a geophysical targeting program across 15 survey lines, identified 13
priority borehole targets, and has started drilling the first borehole, with
favorable hydrogeological conditions interpreted between 60 and 90 meters
depth. Water is critical because even a small processing plant needs
reliable supply to operate consistently. If water availability is
insufficient, throughput can be restricted, recoveries can suffer, and
operating downtime can increase. The progress is therefore meaningful,
although sustainable flow rates and water quality still need to be confirmed
before this risk can be considered largely resolved.

The gravity-plant update also supports the valuation logic behind Barani
East. The previous development case assigned significant value to the staged
gravity-plant concept because it offers a relatively low-capex route to
first production and potential internal cash generation. For a junior
company, this is important: internally generated cash flow can reduce
reliance on repeated equity financings, which are often dilutive to existing
shareholders. If Barani East commissions successfully and ramps up as
planned, Desert Gold could move into a stronger position where it can fund
more of its exploration and development pipeline from operating cash flow
rather than from the market.

The 4,250 m Phase 1 RC drill program adds a useful second layer to the
story, but it is more of a medium-term upside driver. The program targets
Koussili, Gourbassi West North, Mogoyafara South, Barani Gap and Kolon-Soa,
with the goal of expanding known mineralization, testing extensions and
advancing near-mine resource growth around the planned Barani East oxide
operation. The most relevant point is that drilling could identify
additional shallow oxide material near existing or planned infrastructure.
If successful, that could improve future mine-life flexibility and make the
Barani-centered development concept more robust.

Barani Gap and Kolon-Soa are the most directly relevant targets because they
could become near-mine or trucking-distance feed sources. Gourbassi West
North and Mogoyafara South support the broader SMSZ scale argument because
both already have resource context and are being tested for extensions.
Koussili adds corridor-extension potential north of Gourbassi West North.
Overall, the drill program helps keep the wider SMSZ growth story alive
without distracting from the near-term production push.

Overall, the combined news flow is positive and improves confidence in the
investment case. Barani East is visibly moving toward installation and
commissioning, with equipment accepted and shipped, site works underway and
a mid-July commissioning target confirmed. At the same time, the SMSZ drill
program provides additional resource and mine-life upside. The next key
milestones are water-supply confirmation, equipment arrival at site,
installation, commissioning, first gold and drill results. If these
milestones are delivered, Desert Gold should be increasingly difficult to
value as a pure explorer and more credibly viewed as an emerging producer
with meaningful resource growth optionality. We therefore confirm our Buy
rating and target price of CAD 0.93 per share.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=397a5829d5424505e329d1faf594ac95

Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR
Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher
Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher
Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Completion: 07.05.2026 (9:45 a.m. CEST)
First distribution: 11.05.2026 (8:00 a.m. CEST)

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2323494 11.05.2026 CET/CEST

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