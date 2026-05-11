Original-Research: Nynomic AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Nynomic AG - from NuWays AG 11.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Nynomic AG Company Name: Nynomic AG ISIN: DE000A0MSN11 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 25 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Q1 prelims: Inflection point reached; PT Up Q1 preliminary sales grew 8% yoy to EUR 22.3m, marking the first quarter with top-line growth since Q1 2024. EBIT turned positive at EUR 0.1m versus EUR -0.9m a year ago, supported by the improved top-line and confirming that the NyFIT2025 efficiency program is translating into structural margin recovery. The annualised savings of approximately EUR 5m are now visibly flowing through the P&L, and with the group structure leaner and the cost base materially reduced, the operative platform is well positioned to leverage revenue growth into profitability at an accelerating rate through the year. Order backlog/intake stand out. At the end of Q1, the order backlog stood at EUR 55.6m, up 23% yoy, implying an order intake of EUR 32.9m (+80% yoy, +36% qoq) with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.47x, the highest figure since 2022. A particular driver of this were semiconductor gas analysis solutions. This provides exceptional visibility for the remainder of the year, pointing towards further accelerating sales as reflected by the confirmed FY26 sales guidance of EUR 100-105m (eNuW: EUR 100m). On the margin trajectory, the path to our FY26e EBIT margin estimate of 6.7% looks well supported; FY guidance 6-8%. With the NyFIT savings fully annualised, H2 revenue scaling (higher margin semi orders turning into sales) and the structurally high gross margin of Nynomic's business providing significant operating leverage, the bulk of profitability delivery should be H2-weighted. LayTec amongst structural growth drivers. The subsidiary's real-time metrology systems for semiconductor manufacturing (deployed in MOCVD equipment including Aixtron's) allow precise in-situ process control for GaN and InP wafer production. In fact, Aixtron's recent Q1 release was marked by 30% order intake growth and positive remarks regarding accelerating demand. As energy efficiency, power density and data centre interconnect requirements drive structurally rising demand for compound semiconductors, the need for additional production equipment should remain high. LayTec should be well positioned to benefit from this. Importantly, LayTey is only one of the group's growth drivers. tec5 supplies spectrometer modules to semiconductor metrology OEMs and participates in the pharma PAT wave (real-time inline monitoring of pharmaceutical manufacturing), Avantes is the world's number two in fibre-optic spectrometers with growing exposure to semiconductor and smart farming applications, and m-u-t is pushing into semiconductor particle analytics via a new partnership with BRAVE Analytics. After two transition years, the combination of a recovering demand base, a leaner cost structure, strong order intake and structural mid-term drivers make for a compelling setup. We hence confirm our BUY rating and increase our PT to EUR 25 (old: EUR 21) based on DCF as we raise our margin estimates going forward. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=9309c5246fb86cc84f63b7ae8b88d4da For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=b9fe3c30-4d03-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2324686 11.05.2026 CET/CEST °