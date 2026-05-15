Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - from Sphene Capital GmbH 15.05.2026 / 12:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Almonty Industries Inc. Company Name: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203987072 Reason for the research: Update Report Recommendation: Buy from: 15.05.2026 Target price: CAD 37.40 (previously: CAD 20.10) Target price on sight of: 36 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA Operational inflection point reached The Q1/2026 report serves as clear evidence of the company's significant transformation, in our view. Whilst Almonty has primarily been perceived as a highly speculative tungsten explorer and project developer in recent years, the latest figures increasingly reveal the contours of a strategically positioned commodities company with a substantial capital base, access to institutional capital markets, and significantly improved operational scale. Operational performance in Q1/2026 was characterised in particular by a substantial revenue increase, a significant improvement in operating profitability, and a continued strong liquidity position. At the same time, net profits were significantly distorted due to the IFRS-related non-cash revaluation of derivative financial instruments. Given the continuous and in our view sustainable increase in tungsten prices, we raise our price target to CAD 37.40 from CAD 20.10 per share. Our revised valuation comprehensively incorporates the net present value of both current and future producing assets, including the Sangdong mine (tungsten and molybdenum), Panasqueira, Gentung, and Los Santos, as well as a discounted valuation of the development-stage Valtreixal project. Based on this updated valuation, which implies an upside potential of 48.4% from yesterday's closing price of CAD 25.20, we reiterate our Buy rating for Almonty Industries. In Q1/2026, revenue more than tripled to CAD 25.4 mn from CAD 7.9 mn (Q1/2025). Contrary to what one might expect, this increase was not driven by the start of production in Sangdong, but solely by improved operational stability at the Panasqueira mine in Portugal, which remained the Group's main production asset. At the same time, the development underscores the increasing operational leverage of the business model. Although production costs rose to CAD 11.8 mn from CAD 6.6 mn, the cost base grew significantly more slowly than revenue - with corresponding consequences for operating profitability. Consequently, income from mining operations rose to CAD 13.0 mn from CAD 0.8 mn in Q1/2025. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=7c20d1133e3452a6fa6b6832e9f6f003 Contact for questions: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA +49 (152) 31764553 peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=37eb49be-5042-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2328296 15.05.2026 CET/CEST °