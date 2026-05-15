Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE (von Quirin Privatba...

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Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin
Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

15.05.2026 / 09:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation
in traffic systems SE

     Company Name:               init innovation in traffic systems SE
     ISIN:                       DE0005759807

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       15.05.2026
     Target price:               68.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Excellent start into FY 2026

init reported the best first quarter in the company's history: sales up by
~40% yoy, and EBIT more than tripled. The company confirmed - conservatively
- its FY 2026 guidance. We clearly confirm our Buy recommendation and the
EUR 68.00 TP


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=5045f5aed3bba325ff029ddacc99760c
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2328182 15.05.2026 CET/CEST

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