Original-Research: MBB SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

^ Original-Research: MBB SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 15.05.2026 / 14:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to MBB SE Company Name: MBB SE ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 15.05.2026 Target price: 232.20 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Q1-26: strong increase of adj. EBITDA MBB reported strong results for the first quarter and was able to exceed EUR 1bn in equity for the first time. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation. The price target, which has been lowered to EUR 232.20, reflects in particular the decline in the share price of its flagship holding, Friedrich Vorwerk. Due to its high net cash position, EV multiples are extremely low. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=4eecb91f2fa4158d336ea0f868685adf For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=6a65790f-505b-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2328412 15.05.2026 CET/CEST °