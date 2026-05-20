Original-Research: Hoenle AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Hoenle AG - from NuWays AG 20.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Hoenle AG Company Name: Hoenle AG ISIN: DE0005157101 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 15 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Sarah Hellemann Q2 FY25/26: Adhesives glue in a stronger EBITDA performance Hoenle published its Q2 FY25/26 results (covering Jan-Mar 2026) yesterday. The bottom-line improved notably, beating expectations. In detail: Q2 revenue declined by 7.8% yoy to EUR 23.8m, (eNuW: EUR 28m). Market environments continued to prove difficult in Curing, which was enhanced by the insolvency of a large client, Manroland Sheetfed GmbH (eNuW: EUR 4m in hoenle sales p. a.). Growth of 3.4% yoy in Adhesive Solutions partially mitigated the negative effect, thanks to selectively improved demand. Q2 EBITDA rose by 57% yoy to EUR 2.2m, (eNuW: EUR 1.6m), translating into an EBITDA margin of 9.2% (+3.6pp yoy; eNuW: 6.3%). The improvement was attributable to a strong contribution from Adhesive Systems as well as tight cost control. Adhesive Systems reported revenue of EUR 9.3m (+3.4% yoy; eNuW: EUR 9.3m), supported by progress on several client orders despite continued cautious customer behavior, as well as portfolio optimization efforts. Thanks to the latter, as well as efficiency gains in production, logistics and a lower material cost ratio, the EBITDA contribution rose by 90% yoy to EUR 1.5m (eNuW: EUR 0.8m). Curing revenue fell by 22.7% yoy to EUR 7.3m (eNuW: EUR 8.8m), declining more significantly than we expected due to continued soft demand for plant equipment amid sustained geopolitical uncertainty. While VDMA data had pointed in the direction of a decline ahead of the results, the weakness affected hoenle more broadly than anticipated, including both printing press related products and the industrial surface coating product group. On top of a difficult market environment, struggling key client Manroland Sheetfed GmbH entered insolvency in early March. Despite this, restructuring efforts from FY24/25 supported the bottom line, leading to a stable yet negative EBITDA contribution of EUR -0.2m, which was in line with our expectations. Disinfection revenue came in flat yoy at EUR 7.3m (eNuW: EUR 7.8m), following a strong Q1 performance driven by risen demand in water purification solutions. Despite this, the segment's EBITDA contribution came in below last year's figure at EUR 0.8m (eNuW: EUR 1.0m) vs EUR 1.2m in Q2 24/25. Next to raised sales capabilities forwater purification solutions, product mix effects (strong comparable base) were the drivers behind it. Management confirmed its FY25/26 guidance of EUR 95-105m in sales and EUR 6-9m in EBITDA, yet pointing towards the lower ends in light of the current environment, which is marked by cautiousness. Taking into account the particularly weak Curing performance with limited significant improvements in sight, management has not ruled out additional right-sizing measures. Adjusted segment expectations. In light of these developments, we lower our FY25/26e expectations for Curing (revenue down 5% yoy to EUR 31.7m and EUR 0.4m EBITDA). This leads us to FY25/26 revenue of EUR 95.8m and EUR 6.8m in EBITDA (eNuW), implying top-line growth of 2.3% yoy and bottom-line improvement of 18% yoy, 7.1% margin. The guidance continues to look achievable on the lower end. Adjustments made overall do not impact the PT of EUR 15. Maintaining BUY. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ba0b10a8e2be051036f661141c45f698 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=e1a9f547-5414-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2330298 20.05.2026 CET/CEST °