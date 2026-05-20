Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...

^ Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 20.05.2026 / 16:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA ISIN: DE0006083405 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 20.05.2026 Target price: 110.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Still No.1 in sales productivity HORNBACH Group delivered a solid set of figures for the past business year. However, beyond mere financial metrics, two things stand out for the company: 1) HORNBACH was again able to increase market share in Germany and across Europe. And 2) the company achieved again the highest sales productivity among its German competitors as in the past. The outlook for the current fiscal year includes capital expenditures that significantly exceed the level of the previous fiscal year (EUR 220m). This underscores: HORNBACH will continue to grow profitably; a key focus is expansion in other European countries, where higher margins can be achieved. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 110 TP. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=d16e3273fcf3b8330f17444ac40aa1ea For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=7d2afa34-5455-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2330876 20.05.2026 CET/CEST °