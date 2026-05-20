Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AG 20.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AG Company Name: Rosenbauer International AG ISIN: AT0000922554 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 68 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Kicking off FY26 with double-digit growth Rosenbauer published its Q1 figures, marked by double-digit improvements in top-line and bottom-line slightly ahead our estimates. In detail: Stellar order intake, despite developments in Middle East. Order intake of EUR 343m was down 4% yoy, but still well above the quarter's sales figure (book-to-bill ratio of 1.13x), pushing the backlog to EUR 2.35bn. The order intake's key driver was Europe (+23% to EUR 211m), which compensated for flatish Americas and temporarily weaker (Iran war driven) demand from Middle East and Africa (-45% to EUR 44.9m). Double-digit revenue growth. Sales rose 15.3% yoy, ahead of our 12.8% estimate, to EUR 304m. This was largely carried by improved vehicle deliveries (vehicle sales up 16.8% yoy). Thanks to the resulting positive operating leverage, improved vehicle margins as well as generally high utilization rates across the group, EBIT jumped by 60% yoy to EUR 14.4m, a 4.7% margin. With significantly less financing expenses, EBT reached EUR 10.4m, almost a 5x yoy. Asia and Europe leading growth. Sales in Asia and Europe rose 48% yoy and 24% yoy respectively, yet held back by largely flat sales figures in the Americas and the Middle East. The latter is impacted by challenges in regards to deliveries. Importantly, once logistics are solved, deliveries/sales in that region should catch up. Worth highlighting, PFP saw a notable turnaround with revenues up 86% yoy, yet at low levels of EUR 6.8m. Continued progress on balance sheet strengthening: Driven by increased profitability, the equity ratio rose by 1.8pp to 27%. This was despite a working capital related increase in net debt to EUR 301m. In our view, the working capital ratio of 34.8% at the end of the quarter should somewhat normalize during the remainder of the year (eNuW: 31% at year-end). Positive commercial momentum maintained in Q1. Rosenbauer expanded its presence in East Africa by entering the Rwandan market, while its exclusive Dutch partner, Kenbri Fire Fighting, secured a major contract win to deliver 26 new PANTHER 6×6 vehicles (eNuW: EUR 60-70 contract value) as part of the renewal of the fire truck fleet at Dutch airports. Excellent performance looks set to continue, given strong demand across all regions, reflected by the well-filled order books and largely stabilized supply chains (except for temporary delays in Middle East). Uncertainties related to public investment budgets and trade policy frameworks continue to persist but seem well-managed by the company. FY26 guidance guidance confirmed and well achievable, in our view. Management expects to reach sales of EUR 1.6bn (eNuW: EUR 1.61bn) with an EBIT margin of >6% (eNuW: 6.7%). Mind you, Q1 is usually the weakest quarter of the year. We confirm our BUY recommendation with a new EUR 68 PT (old: EUR 61) as we move from a blended FCFY FY26/27e to FCFY FY27e (supported by order book depth). You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=b6faacd394c32f5bc6c40950ea6d80c4 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=0045adbf-5414-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2330294 20.05.2026 CET/CEST °