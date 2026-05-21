Original-Research: Delticom AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft):...

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Original-Research: Delticom AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

21.05.2026 / 12:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Delticom AG

     Company Name:               Delticom AG
     ISIN:                       DE0005146807

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             BUY
     from:                       21.05.2026
     Target price:               3.70
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Daniel Kukalj, CIIA, CEFA

Discipline over volume; guidance reiterated

Delticom's Q1 2026 trading update confirms what we view as the central
thesis on the stock: management has shifted decisively from a volume-led
growth model to a margin- and cash-disciplined operating model, and the
early evidence is that this approach is stabilising the bottom line even
against a softer top line (Group net result came in at EUR -1.2m, exactly in
line with the prior-year quarter, despite a 6.1% yoy revenue decline).
Operating EBITDA at EUR 1.1m is genuinely modest in absolute terms, the
relevant frame is full year; Q1 is structurally the smallest profit quarter
for Delticom and historically contributes less than 10% of full-year
operating EBITDA. Crucially, full-year guidance is reiterated (revenue EUR
480-520m; operating EBITDA EUR 19-24m), implying a sharp acceleration in
profitability over the remaining nine months as the seasonally larger
tyre-change quarters arrive. To hit the midpoint of guidance (EUR 21.5m),
Delticom needs to deliver ~EUR 20m across Q2-Q4. We see this in general as
achievable given (i) the seasonal Q2 summer-tyre catch-up, (ii) the lower
fixed-cost base post-DeltiLog deconsolidation, and (iii) a high-margin
winter-tyre Q3/Q4 that benefits from the structural growth of all-season
tyres in Delticom's mix. However, due to the difficult macroeconomic
environment we position our estimates at the lower end range. Applying our
ROE/COE valuation approach, we derive a lower fair value of 3.70 (3.90),
mainly driven by higher interest rates, nevertheless we confirm our BUY
rating.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=92e7c4827c89f73413844bf9c14230ca
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2331562 21.05.2026 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Delticom
QUIRIN PRIVATBANK

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