Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG - from NuWays AG 21.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Steyr Motors AG Company Name: Steyr Motors AG ISIN: AT0000A3FW25 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 60 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Q1 soft, FY26 unchanged Soft Q1, stronger quarters ahead. While Steyr Motors' Q1 result release was weak, it is not seen to derail the FY26 case. With the guidance confirmed, order visibility still high and several marine defence datapoints supporting the growth story, the focus now shifts to execution from Q2 onwards. In detail: * Q1 sales came in at EUR 11.7m (+2% yoy), as larger orders from India and the Middle East shifted into later quarters amid geopolitical tensions around Iran. Adj. EBIT of EUR 0.9m (EUR 2.1m in Q1 25) reflected upfront investments in personnel and capacity as well as the delay of high-margin projects. With a EUR 308m backlog, c. EUR 200m of legally binding orders, BUKH entering consolidation from Q2 and FY26 guidance confirmed at EUR 75-95m sales with an EBIT margin of at least 15%, the remaining quarters are expected to show a growth step-up (eNuW: implied sales c. +52% yoy in Q2-Q4 organically for the lower guidance end). * U.S. Navy RIB framework supports repeat-order logic. The U.S. Navy has selected eight suppliers for a framework covering up to 474 RIB-class boats, including RIBCRAFT USA, whose U.S. Navy seven meter RIB platform already uses Steyr engines. While firm volumes still depend on specific call-offs, Steyr looks well positioned on future 7m orders given its incumbent engine status on the Navy's standard 7m RIB. The framework also confirms demand for mission-critical small craft where compact, reliable diesel engines are core equipment. At c. EUR 30k per engine (eNuW), 7m RIB orders would already represent meaningful unit content, with replacements and spares further improving lifecycle economics. * USV demand gaining budget support. USVs already look relevant for Steyr, with our estimates implying c. EUR 10m of related sales in 2026. The U.S. Navy's latest shipbuilding plan underlines the broader demand trend, with Medium USVs now included in funded procurement plans. For Steyr, the takeaway is that USVs are increasingly moving into real budgets. BUKH improves the company's positioning, expanding the marine engine range to 24-700hp and adding a broader service base. * CFO adds execution capacity. The appointment of Björn Krausmann as CFO, effective 1 June 2026, fits Steyr's scale-up plans. With BUKH entering consolidation from Q2 and several defence programs moving towards execution, his finance, corporate development and M&A background should support integration, capital allocation and profitable international growth. Steyr's defence and marine niche remains structurally attractive. Reliability, certification and power density matter more than upfront engine cost, supporting long platform lives, high switching barriers and lifecycle revenues through replacements, spares and service. As the business scales internationally and adds more applications beyond its historic core, the growth profile should become broader, more repeatable and less dependent on single large orders. BUY, PT EUR 60, based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=4c46a9837698ac703d28ad150595fe4e For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=a67ab9ab-54dc-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2331044 21.05.2026 CET/CEST °