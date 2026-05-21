Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

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Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG - from NuWays AG

21.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of NuWays AG to Steyr Motors AG

     Company Name:                Steyr Motors AG
     ISIN:                        AT0000A3FW25

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 60
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Simon Keller

Q1 soft, FY26 unchanged

Soft Q1, stronger quarters ahead. While Steyr Motors' Q1 result release was
weak, it is not seen to derail the FY26 case. With the guidance confirmed,
order visibility still high and several marine defence datapoints supporting
the growth story, the focus now shifts to execution from Q2 onwards. In
detail:

  * Q1 sales came in at EUR 11.7m (+2% yoy), as larger orders from India and
    the Middle East shifted into later quarters amid geopolitical tensions
    around Iran. Adj. EBIT of EUR 0.9m (EUR 2.1m in Q1 25) reflected upfront
    investments in personnel and capacity as well as the delay of
    high-margin projects. With a EUR 308m backlog, c. EUR 200m of legally
    binding orders, BUKH entering consolidation from Q2 and FY26 guidance
    confirmed at EUR 75-95m sales with an EBIT margin of at least 15%, the
    remaining quarters are expected to show a growth step-up (eNuW: implied
    sales c. +52% yoy in Q2-Q4 organically for the lower guidance end).

  * U.S. Navy RIB framework supports repeat-order logic. The U.S. Navy has
    selected eight suppliers for a framework covering up to 474 RIB-class
    boats, including RIBCRAFT USA, whose U.S. Navy seven meter RIB platform
    already uses Steyr engines. While firm volumes still depend on specific
    call-offs, Steyr looks well positioned on future 7m orders given its
    incumbent engine status on the Navy's standard 7m RIB. The framework
    also confirms demand for mission-critical small craft where compact,
    reliable diesel engines are core equipment. At c. EUR 30k per engine
    (eNuW), 7m RIB orders would already represent meaningful unit content,
    with replacements and spares further improving lifecycle economics.

  * USV demand gaining budget support. USVs already look relevant for Steyr,
    with our estimates implying c. EUR 10m of related sales in 2026. The U.S.
    Navy's latest shipbuilding plan underlines the broader demand trend,
    with Medium USVs now included in funded procurement plans. For Steyr,
    the takeaway is that USVs are increasingly moving into real budgets.
    BUKH improves the company's positioning, expanding the marine engine
    range to 24-700hp and adding a broader service base.

  * CFO adds execution capacity. The appointment of Björn Krausmann as CFO,
    effective 1 June 2026, fits Steyr's scale-up plans. With BUKH entering
    consolidation from Q2 and several defence programs moving towards
    execution, his finance, corporate development and M&A background should
    support integration, capital allocation and profitable international
    growth.

Steyr's defence and marine niche remains structurally attractive.
Reliability, certification and power density matter more than upfront engine
cost, supporting long platform lives, high switching barriers and lifecycle
revenues through replacements, spares and service. As the business scales
internationally and adds more applications beyond its historic core, the
growth profile should become broader, more repeatable and less dependent on
single large orders.

BUY, PT EUR 60, based on DCF.

You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=4c46a9837698ac703d28ad150595fe4e
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

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2331044 21.05.2026 CET/CEST

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