Original-Research: Multitude AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Multitude AG - from NuWays AG 22.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude AG Company Name: Multitude AG ISIN: CH1398992755 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 11 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Julius Neittamo Q1 miss on cost ramp up, but fundamentals remain intact Multitude released its Q1'26 results yesterday. Q1 displayed Multitude's momentum in the de-risking strategy, moving the business towards a more diversified, lower-risk earnings mix driven by Wholesale Banking, partnerships and fee-based income stream. While profitability was dragged by elevated funding and OPEX, the underlying business developped better than expected. Interest income came in stronger than anticipated. Interest income was EUR 56.7m, down 12% yoy (+13% beat vs eNuW). Per segment, Consumer Banking displayed q/q growth for the first time since Q4'24, with EUR 41m or -21% yoy (+13% beat vs eNuW). CapitalBox was back to growth with EUR 8.8m, up 3% yoy (+9% beat vs eNuW). Wholesale Banking, the fast-growing profitable segment, was very strong with EUR 6.9m, up 76% yoy (+17% beat vs eNuW). For the group, net interest income was EUR 45.0m, down 17% yoy (+8% beat vs eNuW). Interest expense was EUR 11.7m, up 13% yoy, higher than eNuW EUR 8.6m, driven by the full quarter contribution of the 2025 Tier 2 notes and aggregate higher deposit costs, as the deposit base grew by EUR 159m in Q1'26 alone to a total of EUR 1.19bn. Net fee and commission income was EUR 4.7m, up a strong 141% yoy. This came in slightly below our expectations for the quarter (eNuW: EUR 5.5m), though not a cause for concern given the inherent q/q volatility in this line. Share of results of associates was EUR 1.1m, up 108% yoy (vs eNuW EUR 0.6m), as Lea Bank and Sortter continued to perform well. Wednesday, Multitude announced increasing its stake in Sortter from 19.97% to a majority stake. Valuation and precise ownership numbers were not disclosed. In FY25, Sortter generated revenues of EUR 17.2m, posting a net profit of EUR 1.6m. Sortter has displayed consistent strong double digit growth with +69% sales CAGR between 2021-25. Sortter's financials and business model suggest significant operating leverage potential. Importantly, impairment losses were EUR 18m, down 19% yoy, well below eNuW of EUR 20.1m. The impairment loss ratio on the loan book ran at a 7.3% annualised, a continued improvement reflecting portfolio de-risking and Wholesale Banking's near-zero loss rate on its fully collateralised book. OPEX excl. impairments was noticeably elevated, with the cost-to-income ratio at 55% vs 45% in Q1'25, driven by the ramp-up of partnerships and Wholesale Banking, which Multitude sees as necessary investments to fuel growth. Net profit was EUR 4.4m, down 39% yoy and 20% below eNuW, with the shortfall largely attributable to higher than anticipated interest expense and OPEX. Multitude reiterated the EUR 30m FY26 guidance, implying a meaningful H2 weighting. FY26e net profit is seen at EUR 29.4m (eNuW). While the ramp-up of product portfolio is elevating the cost base, the fundamentals are developing better than expected. Thus, we keep our PT of EUR 11 based on residual income model and reiterate our BUY rating. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=828c50bef57d827632399c669b39e563 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=d586230d-55a6-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2331918 22.05.2026 CET/CEST °