Original-Research: Nabaltec AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Nabaltec AG - from NuWays AG 22.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Nabaltec AG Company Name: Nabaltec AG ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 16 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Q1 out: Demand picking up, data centres as tailwinds Nabaltec published final Q1 figures, in line with its prelims. The start into FY26 showed sequential demand improvements yet also headwinds from raw materials and energy prices. The FY guidance was confirmed, pointing towards sales growth and solid margins during the remainder of the year. Sales were down 2.7% yoy to EUR 53.2m, as both segments recorded declining sales. Functional Fillers' sales of EUR 39.4m were down 2.1% yoy as demand for boehmites continued to remain weak (-8.5% yoy). On top, temporary cautious order behaviour of key fine hydroxides customers triggered an 8.4% lower sales contribution. Positively, viscosity optimized hydrates once again recorded strong growth of 28% yoy. Sales of Specialty Alumina decreased 4.6% yoy to EUR 14.4m as a result of continued weak steel demand, which weighed on the refractory market. EBIT of EUR 2.7m (-34% yoy), which corresponds to a margin of 5.2%, was burdened by risen energy prices but also higher levels of depreciation stemming from the ongoing production capacity build-outs. Improvements to come with Q2. As highlighted during the earnings call, demand across most product groups is seen to pick up with Q2. This should be particularly impactful with its core product, fine hydroxides, which are used as environmental friendly flame retardants in cables within data centres. With the global data centre build-outs accelerating, so should the demand for suitable cables (reaffirmed by key cable manufacturers such as Nexans and Prysmian). Management also emphasized that Speciality Alumina demand has passed the trough. With this, the FY sales growth guidance of 4-6% (implied 6.6-9.3% growth during remainder of the year) looks achievable at the lower end (eNuW: 4.2% growth). With Q1 likely being the weakest quarter next to Q4, the lower end of the EBIT margin guidance range of 5-7% seems rather conservative in our view, but also factors in uncertainties from the scheduled maintenance at the waste incineration plant next to its site in Germany (key supplier of production relevant steam). Longer disruptions would require NTG to produce their own steam using LNG, which is currently experiencing significant price increases. Attractive long-term set-up. Nabaltec is a globally leading player in the market for environmentally friendly flame retardants, which is driven by tight regulations and structurally growing demand, especially in the area of data centres, compensating for weaker public spending. New products such as the viscosity optimized hydrates add additional growth levers to the story. Despite the currently challenging market for specialty chemical companies, Nabaltec stands out with a strong balance sheet, still good margins and plenty of capacity (EUR 300m revenue potential, eNuW) to be utilized during the mid- to long-term, not adequately reflected by the current valuation. We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 16 PT based on FCFY26e. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=1b3a18346ee6a808ce83c46818747c83 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=2e550d63-55a6-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2331916 22.05.2026 CET/CEST °