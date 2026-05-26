JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

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Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

April 30, 2026

21 531 967

31 275 961

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 035 786, taking into account the 1 240 175 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

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